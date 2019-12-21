Elron carries eight million passengers in one year for first time

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Festively decked out train. Photo is illustrative.
Festively decked out train. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
The 8 millionth passenger of 2019 began their journey on a train operated by Estonian passenger rail operator Elron on Friday. To mark the occasion, Elron gifted the passenger with a golden ticket entitling them to free travel on all Elron routes for the next year.

"For the first time in Elron's history, we broke the 8 million passenger mark within the span of a single year," Elron communications chief Mariis Adamberg said. "Ticket sales statistics indicated that the new passenger record would be set on a journey on the Tallinn-Tartu route, one of Estonia's most popular. The 8 millionth passenger turned out to be a traveler who had bought their ticket online and indeed was traveling from Tartu toward Tallinn."

The company decided to celebrate the new record by surprising her with the golden ticket.

"We gifted the landmark passenger with the right to free travel on all Elron trains throughout Estonia," Adamberg explained.

Krista, the passenger to win the golden ticket, said that to her, the train was a fast and safe way of traveling between Tartu and Tallinn. "This title and golden ticket were very unexpected, but this was also a very cool surprise ahead of Christmas," she said.

The company added that the new passenger number record was recognition for Elron passengers and employees alike.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

