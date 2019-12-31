Rail workers' trade union, Elron conclude collective agreement for 2020

The Estonian Railway Workers' Trade Union and domestic passenger train operator Elron have signed an updated collective agreement for 2020.

The collective agreement between the union and Elron for next year, which cites wages, work environment and work safety as important priorities, was signed Monday, the trade union said in a press release. Under this agreement, Elron will continue to contribute to improving employees' well-being and support their development.

"The trade union has had productive cooperation with Elron's new management since the beginning of the year," trade union chairman Oleg Tsubarov said. "We value employers who see trade unions as a partner and not an adversary, and wish to engage in constructive cooperation. Unfortunately there aren't very many such employers in Estonia, but it's a pleasure to note that Elron is one of them."

Elron CEO Merike Saks said that employees are a company's greatest asset.

"We care for our employees and consider their satisfaction paramount," Saks said. "We always try to seek different opportunities to match employees' wishes and the company's opportunities, and at that, we highly appreciate constructive cooperation with the trade union."

The collective agreement will enter into force on January 1 and remain in effect through the end of 2020.

