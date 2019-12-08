Gallery: Elron Trains start running on Riisipere-Turba rail link

The first Elron train to run on the newly-opened Riisipere-Turba rail extension in northwestern Estonia left Tallinn station on Sunday.

The electrified section is 6 kilometers long and cost €7.7 million, and a total of 11 trains will run per day from the capital to Turba, a journey time of a little over an hour.

The main contractor in the construction was Gotrac, and the subcontractor was GRK Infra, a Czech electrification company, ERR's online news in Estonia reports.

A planned later extension would extend this line to the coastal town of Haapsalu and the ferry port village of Rohuküla, which links the mainland to the island of Hiiumaa.

Haapsalu had previously been served by a railway connection via Riisipere until 2004.

