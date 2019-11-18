Elron conducts first test run to Turba

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
First test trip to Turba.
First test trip to Turba. Source: Elron/Facebook
Eesti Liinirongid AS, the Estonian state-owned operator of passenger trains operating under the Elron brand, successfully conducted its first test trip on a new stretch of rail from Riisipere to Turba. Regular rail traffic will begin serving Turba on Dec. 8.

"There will be altogether 11 trains per day in each direction between Turba and Tallinn," Mariis Adamberg, head of marketing and communications at Elron, told BNS on Monday. The company is currently in the process of conducting test trips on the new stretch of rail involving testing the reliability of the infrastructure.

Elron's first official trip to Turba will depart from Balti jaam train station in Tallinn at 10:04 a.m. on Dec. 8; the first journey from Turba to Tallinn will depart at 11:28 a.m. the same day.

Going forward, the first train of the day from Turba to Tallinn will depart at 6:20 a.m., and the last train at 8:32 p.m. The first train from Tallinn to Turba will depart at 9:06 a.m., and the last train at 10:24 p.m.

In May 2017, the government endorsed a plan for the construction of a 6.5-kilometer section of rail between Turba and Riisipere on the Tallinn-Haapsalu railroad at a cost of approximately €8 million as part of a program of additional infrastructure investments.

The projected speed on the Riisipere-Turba section of the railroad is 140 kilometers per hour.

The new Riisipere-Turba line is located on the territory of Saue Municipality in Harju County, and will expand the current electrified railway infrastructure owned by Estonian Railways (EVR) west of Tallinn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

elronturbarail travel
