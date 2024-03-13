Kaja Kallas on X: Plan to construct railroad to Haapsalu not in force

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform Party) wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that plans to construct a railroad to the West Estonian city of Haapsalu are off the table. However, Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas (Eesti 200) said that preparation work continues.

PM Kallas was asked on X whether in a situation where Estonia is forced to hike taxes plans to construct a railroad to Haapsalu are still in force. The prime minister said no.

Asked by ERR whether the premier's comment means the Haapsalu railroad will not be constructed, Regional Minister Madis Kallas said developing the railroad is a regional policy priority and that preparations are underway.

"It is a very important regional policy matter and we stand ready to explain why this step should be taken and discuss it with our partners. (Reform and Eesti 200 are both members of Estonia's ruling coalition – ed.) While funding for the project has not been greenlit yet, preparations are continuing," Madis Kallas said.

He added that the design phase is complete and that building permits have been issued for the entire route.

"We understand fully that there are investment needs in other regions as well, but we are ready to discuss all this with coalition partners and then make final decisions on investments for 2024 and 2025," said Madis Kallas.

According to Sander Salmu, deputy secretary general for mobility at the Ministry of Climate, no decision has been made to continue with the construction of the Haapsalu railroad, and no budgetary funds have been allocated for this purpose.

"In order to start discussions on possible funding for the Haapsalu railroad, it is first important to get an overview of the proposals from the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture for implementing the mobility reform," Salmu stated.

He added that after that, it would be possible to assess which railroad investments are essential for improving domestic mobility and whether and what role the Haapsalu railroad connection could have.

All sections of the Haapsalu railroad from Turba to Rohuküla have been designed, but the government has not allocated funds for construction. The estimated cost of construction is €115 million, and supporters of the Haapsalu railroad suggest that money from the sale of CO2 quotas could be used for its construction.

The railroad from Turba to Haapsalu is planned to allow trains to travel at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. Between Haapsalu and Rohuküla, the train would travel slower, at speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

