Prime minister to be guest of honor at prestigious Washington DC dinner

News
The Capitol building in Washington DC.
The Capitol building in Washington DC. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is to be guest of honor at a renowned annual dinner in Washington today, Saturday, underscoring the importance of US-Estonia relations.

The prime minister will be seated at the same table as President Joe Biden at the event, known as the Gridiron Dinner.

The occasion brings together top journalists and politicians in the US, Republicans and Democrats alike.

The prime minister said: "For me, this is a great honor and a unique experience."

"Foreign guests are rarely invited to the Gridiron Dinner. Invitations like this one are a clear sign that Estonia has stood out as an ally," the premier went on, via a press release.

Around 650 people are expected at the event.

Founded in Washington in 1885, the Gridiron Club is one of the world's oldest and most prestigious press associations.

Its annual Gridiron Dinner is also known for its tradition of humorous performances on some of the major themes of the day, and has featured speeches from almost all of the two dozen or so presidents who have been in office since it began.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Government Office

