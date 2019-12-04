Elron to add high-speed trains to Tallinn - Narva line

From Dec. 8 an additional train in each direction will run between Tallinn and Narva every day to account for a rise in passengers.

The additional connections will depart from Tallinn at around 8 a.m. and from Narva at around 8 p.m.

Express trains take around two hours and 15 minutes to reach Narva from Tallinn. Departure times can be checked online.

"Whenever possible, our customers prefer fast express connections.

At the end of 2017 we launched an express train between Tallinn and Narva

and it essentially doubled the number of people travelling between these cities

on the train, "said Ronnie Kongo, Elron's Sales and Development Manager.

