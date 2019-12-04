ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Elron to add high-speed trains to Tallinn - Narva line

News
ERR News
Elron trains at Tartu Railway Station.
Elron trains at Tartu Railway Station. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
From Dec. 8 an additional train in each direction will run between Tallinn and Narva every day to account for a rise in passengers.

The additional connections will depart from Tallinn at around 8 a.m. and from Narva at around 8 p.m.

Express trains take around two hours and 15 minutes to reach Narva from Tallinn. Departure times can be checked online.

"Whenever possible, our customers prefer fast express connections.
At the end of 2017 we launched an express train between Tallinn and Narva
and it essentially doubled the number of people travelling between these cities
on the train, "said Ronnie Kongo, Elron's Sales and Development Manager.

Editor: Helen Wright

