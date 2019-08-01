ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Elron ticket prices are increasing as of Thursday, Aug. 1.
Elron ticket prices are increasing as of Thursday, Aug. 1. Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR
News

Eesti Liinirongid AS, the Estonian state-owned passenger train operator that operates under the Elron brand, increased its ticket prices on Thursday. In the future, ticket prices on express trains will depend on demand.

"Train ticket prices will increase by an average of 5 percent," Elron sales and marketing manager Ronnie Kongo said. "In most cases, this will mean another 10-30 cents tacked onto ticket prices."

Discounts offered by Elron, he added, will of course remain in effect.

"The scope of the change may vary depending on which stops a passenger is traveling between or which train they take," he explained. "In some places, the price increase will be greater, but there are also prices that will remain unchanged. The most affordable way to purchase a train ticket will still be to do so online, where single tickets are 15 percent cheaper."

Some high-demand express departures will be subject to somewhat higher fares, however.

According to Kongo, there are several reasons for the price increase. The primary reason is the sharp increase in railway infrastructure charges last year, which increased the cost of passenger rail traffic by almost a quarter.

"Of course, we were not able to pass such a huge increase in costs off onto ticket prices all at once," he noted. "It must be done in part now. The overall increase in expenses, which has been significant compared to Elron's last price increase in 2017, has also had a significant impact."

Kongo highlighted that the additional ticket revenue will ensure the sustainability of rail traffic and will also allow for additional departures to be added to rail schedules.

"This year, we added trains on the Tartu, Rapla and Viljandi routes, where it is now possible to travel in under two hours by express train," he said. "Further additions to carriage volume will be made at the end of the year. For example, we are planning on adding an additional express train to Narva to the schedule."

Eesti Liinirongid AS operates diesel and electric trains on all domestic passenger rail routes in Estonia. In 2018, Elron carried 7.6 million passengers, up 4 percent on year, while ticket revenue increased 21 percent to €16 million.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

elronrail travel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
31.07

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

31.07

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

30.07

Lawyer: Roxen captain allowed to leave Russia

30.07

Russian Embassy rejects Reinsalu criticism of recent events in Moscow

30.07

Reinsalu: Foreign policy to remain on course with small changes

Opinion
10:02

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

09:22

Half of teachers at new Kohtla-Järve school hired from elsewhere in country

08:39

Hospital blood stocks low following recent traumas

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

31.07

Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground

Business
30.07

Eesti Energia second quarter revenue up 13.2 percent on year

30.07

June retail turnover up 3 percent on year

29.07

Estonia to submit same requests on aviation state aid rules to Commission

29.07

VTA: Risk of African swine fever persists

29.07

Maive Rute elected deputy governor of Bank of Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:02

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

10:46

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

10:02

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

09:22

Half of teachers at new Kohtla-Järve school hired from elsewhere in country

08:39

Hospital blood stocks low following recent traumas

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

31.07

Photos, video: French tanks show off firepower at Central Training Ground

31.07

Second building of University of Tartu Delta Centre reaches full height

31.07

Simson named among five candidates for Commissioner for Energy

31.07

Ratas: Calling Singing Revolution mass hysteria is inappropriate

31.07

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

31.07

North Estonia Medical Centre moving toward paperless intensive care

31.07

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

31.07

Digest: Domestic policy changes already affecting foreign relations

31.07

Yle: July strong liquor sales in Estonia up 20 percent

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

30.07

Prosecutor's Office: No crime in Tarand keeping SAPTK donation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: