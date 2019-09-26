ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian Railways to ditch restriction hampering daytime rail traffic

Elron trains at Tartu Railway Station.
Elron trains at Tartu Railway Station. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Within the next couple of months, Estonian Railways (EVR) intends to lift a restriction, the removal of which will allow domestic passenger rail operator Elron to add several new departures per day to passenger rail schedules.

"We are indeed planning to eliminate technological windows of up to two hours in length as currently employed," EVR spokesperson Monika Lilles told daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL, link in Estonian).

According to Lilles, EVR is already in the process of drawing up next year's rail traffic schedules, which take this change into account.

Until now, an order first established during the steam locomotive era has remained in place according to which a certain amount of daylight hours are blocked off to allow railway maintenance teams to inspect the condition of the rails, EPL writes. Going forward, however, EVR plans to arrage its maintenance work to coincide with less busy times of day, including early in the morning, in the evening and overnight.

Elron CEO Merike Saks noted that she was very pleased with EVR's decision, as it will allow the passenger rail operator to add more departures to its rail schedules.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

