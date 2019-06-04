ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Transporting bikes on Elron trains restricted over summer ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Taking bicycles on board Elron trains is to be restricted throughout summer.
Taking bicycles on board Elron trains is to be restricted throughout summer. Source: elron.ee
News

Taking bicycles on passenger trains in Estonia is being restricted over the summer months, train operator Elron says, due to the larger general volume of passengers and the accompanying inconvenience which bikes can bring. On some services, bringing bikes on board will be entirely banned.

The company notes in a press release that the decision also reflects the needs of wheelchair users, passengers with strollers, and others who require assistance in travel at all times, as against non-essential bike travel.

Passenger feedback stated that bicycles sometimes hindered movement inside the train, the company says, even blocking access to toilet facilities. Some passengers also complained their clothing had been marked by contact with bike wheels, chains etc.

As a result, taking bikes on Elron trains is to be forbidden on the high-demand Tartu, Narva and Viljandi routes, with restrictions in place on the Paldiski line, the company says, adding that a single bicycle takes up several passengers' space.

"We understand that cyclists may be frustrated by the ban on bikes, but at the same time, passenger comfort, safety and travel options are of greater significance," Elron says, noting that there are places to secure bikes at train stations, and that this was standard practice across Europe.

Information on specific routes affected by the ban will be added to Elron's website, it says. Clicking on a red exclamation mark symbol on the timetable page reveals extra travel information, including on bicycles, the company says. All routes will have at least some departures which permit taking bikes on board, Elron says.

The company also notes that since passenger numbers have been rising year-on-year, there is a real need for additional services, adding that it was not anti-bike as such, and supported environmentally friendly means of transport such as cycling.

The exact dates the restrictions would come into effect/finish were not reported.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

elronpublic transport in estoniatrain services in estoniaestonian rail transportcycling in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:59

Estonian, Latvian foreign ministers discuss alcohol excise policies

10:12

Foreign minister: Baltic council reforms needed to maintain cooperation

09:43

Gallery: Toompea ceremony marks Estonian flag day

09:11

Mart Helme no-confidence motion fails at Riigikogu

03.06

New EDF infantry platoon starts service in Afghanistan

03.06

Tallinn mayor rejects Nemtsov street rename proposal

03.06

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

03.06

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

Opinion
16:30

UN Security Council spot would cost foreign ministry €4 million per year

15:22

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

14:43

Public letter: Elron, imagine the effects of your bike ban

14:16

President meets German chancellor, discusses e-state and Ukraine

13:36

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

Business
31.05

April industrial production steady on year

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

31.05

Restrictions on alcohol point of sale displays come into force Saturday

31.05

First quarter economic growth 4.5 percent on year

30.05

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
18:25

Ministry says EU money possible in Eesti Energia lay-offs

16:59

Economic affairs minister proposes train purchases to meet rising demand

16:30

UN Security Council spot would cost foreign ministry €4 million per year

15:22

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

14:43

Public letter: Elron, imagine the effects of your bike ban

14:16

President meets German chancellor, discusses e-state and Ukraine

13:36

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

12:36

Riigikogu speaker: Blue, black and white an integral part of the nation

11:57

Transporting bikes on Elron trains restricted over summer

11:34

Gallery: Winners of 'Laulupidu 2069' drawing contest revealed

10:59

Estonian, Latvian foreign ministers discuss alcohol excise policies

10:12

Foreign minister: Baltic council reforms needed to maintain cooperation

09:43

Gallery: Toompea ceremony marks Estonian flag day

09:11

Mart Helme no-confidence motion fails at Riigikogu

03.06

New EDF infantry platoon starts service in Afghanistan

03.06

Tallinn mayor rejects Nemtsov street rename proposal

03.06

Reform submits no-confidence motion in Mart Helme to Riigikogu

03.06

Opinion: The elusive 1 percent

03.06

President Kersti Kaljulaid in Germany, Slovenia and the US this week

03.06

Work disrupts Ahtri-Jõe central Tallinn intersection until August

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: