Tallinn mayor says no to full Laagna Road closure ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre).
Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kolvart (Centre) says that the complete closure for one month of Laagna Road, a major thoroughfare in the city, for filming a major movie, is not feasible. A part-closure of the multi-lane road might however be possible, Kõlvart said.

Kolvart stated that no film is worth closing one of the most important traffic arteries in the capital city, which links Kadriorg in central Tallinn with Lasnamäe, the most populous district, for an entire month, BNS reports.

"We cannot allow Laagna Road to be closed completely. We are willing to consider a part-closure of the route for a much shorter time, but complete closure for a month is not an option," he said.

The mayor conceded filming, on a Warner Bros. Production directed by Christopher Nolan (U.K.), may bring many positive things to Tallinn and Estonia, especially for Nolan fans.

However, it is out of the question that public transportation be disrupted, and emergency services be hindered, as a result of the production, he said.

Warner Bros. Reportedly had their eye on the limestone cutting which part of the road runs through, as a possible location for the movie, Tenet, due for release in 2020. Filming was due in any case to take place in Tallinn in June or July, it is reported.

The proposal is also currently being weighed by the Tallinn Transport Authority, with preliminary analysis due next week.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinnmihhail kõlvarttransport in tallinnchristopher nolan movie in tallinnlaagna road closurelaagna road


