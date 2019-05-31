ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Traffic congestion expected ahead of Bon Jovi concert Sunday

Rush hour traffic on Pirita Road.
Rush hour traffic on Pirita Road. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A rock concert taking place at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn on Sunday is likely to bring congestion to the surrounding area, primarily Pirita, and event organizers recommend concert-goers arrive on foot, bike or public transport, rather than by car.

The concert, headlined by U.S. rockers Bon Jovi, is expected to attract over 50,000 people, and traffic congestion is likely to peak at around 4 p.m. on the Sunday, ERR's online Estonian news reports. Problems will be exacerbated by a gymnastics event taking place around the same time at the nearby Pirita Velodroom bike track, which will also bring about 6,000 visitors, organizers say. Another peak traffic time will be slightly before midnight, when the Bon Jovi concert ends. Pirita Road, a major route linking central Tallinn to Pirita, is likely to be particularly affected.

"Due to the two major events taking place that evening, Pirita is expecting up to six times more traffic than during previous gymnastics events, and related congestion and parking problems. We ask everyone to take into account delays and exercise patience, and we apologize for the unpleasant traffic-related inconvenience," said Marko Koka of K Security, traffic coordinator of the gymnastics event.

"For the sake of convenience and speed, we recommend that you come to the event on foot, by bicycle or by public transport, or park your car as far as possible from the site ‒ walking is also good for your health," he added.

"Pirita residents might want to schedule longer journeys earlier," he continued.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinnbon jovitallinn song festival groundstraffic in tallinnconcerts in tallinn




