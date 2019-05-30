ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Princess Royal at Kadriorg Palace ({{commentsTotal}})

President Kersti Kaljulaid welcomes the Princess Royal to Kadriorg.
Photo: President Kersti Kaljulaid welcomes the Princess Royal to Kadriorg. Author: Birgit Püve
Anne, Princess Royal, the second child of Queen Elizabeth II was at Kadriorg Palace in Tallinn, Thursday, meeting with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The British Royal family member discussed the general security situation in the region, the U.K.'s contribution to NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group in Estonia, and cooperation abroad, with President Kaljulaid, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, quoting the president's office.

Developments in Estonia over the last 25 years, technology and the digital state and opportunities to use Estonia's experience in providing development assistance were also on the table.

"The United Kingdom has already long been closely associated with military cooperation, since the War of Independence," President Kaljulaid said.

"Joint participation in arduous foreign missions has also created a very good basis for cooperation within the Battle Group in Estonia, which in turn has provided invaluable lessons for NATO in protecting our region," she added.

The Princess Royal is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Kings Royal Hussars (KRH), the armored regiment which forms the core of the current, British-led eFP Battle Group, and was due to meet regimental personnel at Tapa base, east of Tallinn, on Thursday.

The Princess Royal is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and her consort, the Duke of Edinburgh. She was bestowed with the title of The Princess Royal in 1987, and supports the monarch at a variety of events in the UK and abroad, as well as at state and ceremonial occasions, alongside other members of the Royal Family.

Her Royal Highness is involved with over 300 charities, organizations and military regiments in the UK and overseas, and devotes a large part of her working life to official engagements and visits.

The Princess Royal is the fourth member of the British Royal Family to visit Estonia in recent years. Two of her siblings, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, visited Estonia in 2016 and 2018 respectively, and her nephew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was here in 2014.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoestonia in natouk-estonia relationsuk-estonian relationsprincess anneprincess anne visit to estonia


