HRH The Princess Royal to visit Estonia in May

While on her visit, the member of the British Royal Family will meet the Estonian head of state, President Kersti Kaljulaid, and is due to lay wreaths at the Defense Forces Cemetery in Tallinn, according to a press release from the president's office.

The wreath-laying also highlights the link between Estonia and the U.K., which stretches back over 100 years, to the Estonian War of Independence. The princess will commemorate all those fallen, including British servicemen laid to rest at the cemetery.

The princess is also Colonel-in-Chief of the King's Royal Hussars (KRH), an armored regiment which forms a core component of the British-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP). She is due to visit the regiment at its base at Tapa, east of Tallinn.

The Princess Royal is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and her consort, the Duke of Edinburgh. She was bestowed with the title of The Princess Royal in 1987, and supports the monarch at a variety of events in the UK and abroad, as well as at state and ceremonial occasions, alongside other members of the Royal Family.

Her Royal Highness is involved with over 300 charities, organizations and military regiments in the UK and overseas, and devotes a large part of her working life to official engagements and visits.

The Princess Royal is the fourth member of the British Royal Family to visit Estonia in recent years. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, was in Tallinn in October 2018, where he attended the opening of an exhibition commemorating the activities of the Royal Navy's Baltic Squadron during Estonia's struggle for independence, amongst other events. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, also visited in Estonia 2014 and 2016 respectively.