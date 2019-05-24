ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

Lord Mayor of London Peter Estlin.
Lord Mayor of London Peter Estlin. Source: Social Media
The Rt Hon. Lord Mayor of London Peter Estlin is to be in Tallinn on May 26, and will be discussing fintech, digital skills, green finance and smart cities during his time in the capital.

As a global ambassador for the UK's financial and professional services industry, the Lord Mayor is set to meet the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), as well as tech and business leaders, according to a City of London Corporation press release.

Lord Mayor Estlin aims to builds on strong partnerships with Tallinn in tech, finance and innovation, and the shared tech clusters which both cities enjoy, and is set to hear first-hand from leading entrepreneurs who have transformed and disrupted their industries, learning from them and sharing examples of best practice.

The visit will also be used to champion digital skills, as part of the Lord Mayor's "Shaping Tomorrow's City Today" agenda, which promotes an inclusive and sustainable global economy for the future.

Strong links between the two cities

During the visit, the Lord Mayor will also promote the City of London's credentials as a flourishing financial and tech hub, encouraging the next generation of promising firms to scale-up via the City, noting that both Skype and TransferWise, founded in Estonia, have a strong presence in London and globally.

The Lord Mayor will also travel to Helsinki, during his visit to the region, which runs until May 29, and meeting with the Finnish capital's mayor, as well as other leaders in tech and finance, including green finance.

"I'm delighted to be visiting Helsinki and Tallinn – two cities that share the vision and commitment to innovation that London holds," Lord Mayor Estlin said of his visit.

"Both these cities set the bar for digital skills, smart cities and fintech. As global tech leaders, we all want to stay at the forefront of innovation by investing in our future and cultivating and connecting digital communities across Europe," he continued.

"My mayoral agenda, 'Shaping Tomorrow's City Today', recognizes that the digital era brings new global challenges and opportunities. I look forward to learning from some of the 'best in class' on this visit, where we can share ideas and shape each other's approach to innovation for the future," he added.

Peter Estlin, 57, is a Senior Adviser to Barclays plc, having joined in 2008. Most of his career has been spent in banking, initially as CFO for Salomon Brothers Asia, then in the same role at Citigroup's Investment and Corporate Banking divisions in New York and London.

Born in Portsmouth, he is serving as the 691st Lord Mayor, for the 2018-2019 period, having taken up the role in a so-called silent ceremony, in November 2018. He was elected an Alderman of the City of London in 2013.

The Lord Mayor of London's jurisdiction is over the City of London, the historic centre and financial hub of the U.K. capital, often dubbed "the Square Mile". Peter Estlin's role is thus distinct from the Mayor of London, which covers the entire Greater London area, and is held by current incumbent Sadiq Khan (Labour).

Within the City, the Lord Mayor is accorded precedence over all individuals except the sovereign, and retains various traditional powers, rights and privileges, including the title and style The Right Honourable the Lord Mayor of London.

The City of London Corporation, the local government authority for the district, which has a population of just over 9,000, is unique in the U.K., and its responsibilities include its own police authority, separate from the Metropolitan Police Service, which covers the rest of Greater London.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian-uk relationslord mayor of london peter estlintech in estonia


