ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn City Council approves Kõlvart city government ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), flanked by Deputy Mayors Kalle Klandorf (Centre) and Eha Võrk (Centre).
Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), flanked by Deputy Mayors Kalle Klandorf (Centre) and Eha Võrk (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn City Council on Thursday approved Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart's proposed changes to the city government. The number of deputy mayors will be reduced from seven to six, and lineup thereof is changing as well, as Tõnis Mölder (Cente), who was elected to the Riigikogu, will be replaced as deputy mayor by Betina Beškina (Centre), and Estonian Greens chairwoman Züleyxa Izmailova has resigned as deputy mayor.

"My aim is to find balance between reform and stability in leading the City of Tallinn," Mr Kõlvart said. "I brought before the city council a team that has both experience as well as new blood."

Ms Beškina, a new member of the city government who previously worked as media director at the Tallinn City Office, will be responsible for the field of social affairs. "Betina Beškina has been working for the City of Tallinn for seven years, and stood out with her education, strong learning skills and hardworking nature," Mr Kõlvart commented regarding the capital city's newest deputy mayor.

"One of the principles was to continue with a slightly smaller city government composition, and the Greens' decision to step down from the city government presented this opportunity," the mayor continued. "I thank Deputy Mayor Züleyxa Izmailova for her contributions thus far, especially in introducing the solar panel project and launching the organic food initiative."

Mr Kõlvart reaffirmed that the issues agreed upon with the Estonian Greens in the coalition agreement would still be realised.

Izmailova to focus on party

The Centre Party and the Estonian Greens on Thursday announced that Ms Izmailova had decided to step down from her position as deputy mayor of Tallinn in order to focus on her duties as chairwoman of the Greens and increasing party membership.

"At the initiative of the Greens, a lot has been accomplished in a short period of time," the outgoing deputy mayor highlighted. "€3 million in investments for the establishment of solar parks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, Tallinn's accession to the network of pesticide-free cities to ensure a cleaner and safer environment, and the forward-thinking decision to give up single-use plastic tableware at public events are but a few of the very important decisions with a broad positive impact that we managed to accomplish within a year and a half."

Ms Izmailova became deputy mayor of Tallinn under the coalition agreement concluded between Centre and the Greens in 2017.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinn city governmentmihhail kõlvarttallinn city council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

President on working visit to Russia
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
18.04

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

18.04

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

18.04

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

18.04

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

18.04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

Opinion
13:49

Gallery: Nearly 300 Belgian troops receive NATO mission medals in Tapa

12:43

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

10:30

Terras: With Russia, enthusiasm generally results in disappointment

10:12

Tüür: Meeting no great breakthrough, meaningful only in bilateral sphere

09:38

Expert: 'Hotline' between Estonian, Russian governments would be sensible

Business
15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:59

Tallinn City Council approves Kõlvart city government

15:05

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

13:49

Gallery: Nearly 300 Belgian troops receive NATO mission medals in Tapa

12:43

Skeleton Technologies to invest €25 million in Saxony plant

10:30

Terras: With Russia, enthusiasm generally results in disappointment

10:12

Tüür: Meeting no great breakthrough, meaningful only in bilateral sphere

09:38

Expert: 'Hotline' between Estonian, Russian governments would be sensible

08:28

At a glance: Presidents Kaljulaid, Putin discuss Estonian-Russian relations

18.04

Jüri Ratas to Riigikogu: We will prove we stand for everyone's well-being

18.04

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

18.04

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

18.04

Putin to Kaljulaid: Absence of contacts between neighbours 'not normal'

18.04

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

18.04

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meets Russian President Putin

18.04

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

18.04

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

18.04

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

18.04

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

18.04

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

18.04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: