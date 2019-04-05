ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kõlvart promises to support Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre).
Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), who appears likely to replace MP Taavi Aas as mayor of Tallinn, said on ETV morning programme Terevisioon on Friday morning that although he was initially against it, he would be voting in favour of the coalition agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa.

"It would be honest of me to vote in favour of it, as I have participated in the negotiations, and it seems as though the Centre Party has achieved what it wanted as well as protected the interests of its voters," Mr Kõlvart said.

The councils of Centre, EKRE and Isamaa will be convening to confirm the coalition agreement on Saturday. Mr Kõlvart is not interested in dividing the Centre Party, he noted, adding that he would support the agreement out of a sense of duty before the party.

Cooperation with EKRE is not easy emotionally, Mr Kõlvart admitted, but he understood why the Centre Party made this choice. "It is only in a coalition that [the party] can defend its positions and implement its views," he explained. "It is a lot more complicated to do so in the opposition."

The Tallinn City Council chairman said that he could've taken up his elected seat in the Riigikogu, which was earned by personal mandate, as well as accepted an offer for a minister position, but he felt that it was right to remain leading Estonia's capital city instead. "It wouldn't have been right for me to be part of a coalition that I did not support," he added.

Mr Kõlvart ran for election to the Riigikogu in the Central Tallinn-Lasnamäe-Pirita electoral district. He earned 17,075 votes, a personal result second only to Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

mihhail kõlvartcoalition talksisamaacentre partyconservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

04.04

Gallery: MPs greeted by protesters ahead of opening sitting

04.04

Kadri Simson, Martin Helme, Kaja Kallas elected parliamentary group chairs

04.04

Ratas: I am prepared to draw up negative budget this spring

03.04

Yana Toom forgoes Riigikogu seat, running for MEP spot again

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

Opinion
10:02

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County

Business
01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

29.03

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:32

Kõlvart promises to support Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition agreement

10:27

Official coalition negotiations starting as Kaja Kallas made PM candidate

10:02

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas given task to form next government

09:51

NATO celebrates 70th anniversary, reaffirms alliance strength, solidarity

08:59

Kaljulaid wants to talk bilateral relations, Ukraine, Georgia with Putin

04.04

Baltic Force brings 3,000 armed forces personnel in May exercise

04.04

'Truth and Justice' visitors' centre to open in Võru County

04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

04.04

Gallery: Government resigns as per procedure, after new parliament convenes

04.04

Urmas Paet MEP: President Kaljulaid Russia trip important step

04.04

Põlluaas, Seeder, Kallas elected Riigikogu president, vice-presidents Updated

04.04

Jevgeni Ossinovski appointed SDE parliamentary group chair Updated

04.04

Gallery: New MPs give oath of office

04.04

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

04.04

Gallery: MPs greeted by protesters ahead of opening sitting

04.04

Kadri Simson, Martin Helme, Kaja Kallas elected parliamentary group chairs

04.04

Opinion: Ratas-led talks could see him return as premier even without EKRE

04.04

Ratas: I am prepared to draw up negative budget this spring

04.04

First sitting of XIV Riigikogu to elect new board

03.04

Yana Toom forgoes Riigikogu seat, running for MEP spot again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: