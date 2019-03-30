ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The extended board of the Centre Party met on Saturday. 30 March 2019.
The extended board of the Centre Party met on Saturday. 30 March 2019. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The extended boards of the Centre Party, Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the three parties currently in negotiations for the formation of a coalition government — said in a joint declaration on Saturday that they support the formation of a coalition with one another.

"The extended boards of the Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa support the ongoing consultations and the formation of the next Government of the Republic by these three parties," the statement read.

According to Centre, EKRE and Isamaa, the three parties set the goal at their talks to improve the welfare of people in every region of the country. Over the course of several weeks, joint principles in healthcare, education and culture, foreign and security policy, rural life, regional policy and other important fields have been agreed upon.

"Estonia must be a country with an increasing population, one that is protected, developing, secure, and with a competitive economy, where the Estonian language and culture are preserved," the declaration read. "A democratic state based on the rule of law in which the values important to our society, human rihgts and personal freedoms are guaranteed, where all people living in Estonia as well as their views and opinions are respected, where everyone who has left abroad is welcome back."

According to the joint statement, the broad-based coalition to be created by the three parties encompasses various societal groups in order to best stand for the aforementioned principles. "At that, by being guided by the principles of direct democracy, by involving significantly more Estonian people than before in decision-making," it noted.

Compromises demonstrate ability to cooperate

Regardless of differing opinions on several issues, the three parties said that they have been successful in seeking necessary compromises — an important principle of democracy which demonstrates the parties' ability to cooperate.

"The extended boards of the three parties commend the search for common ground as well as the work that the parties' chairmen and delegations have done during the ongoing talks," the joint declaration highlighted.

"The Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa were voted for by over half of the people who voted in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, who trusted our candidates, views, platforms, will and skill to contribute to Estonia's development," the statement read. "There were no right or wrong votes in the Riigikogu elections — no more or less important voters. It is understandable that there are both those who support the three parties' talks as well as those who do not. Our joint objective is to represent all people of Estonia — both those who voted as well as those who, for various reasons, did not participate in the election."

The Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa, the first, second and third runners-up in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, earned 26, 19 and 12 mandates, respectively. This potential coalition would command a 57-seat majority in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coalition talksisamaacentre partyconservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
29.03

Putin-Kaljulaid April tête-à-tête neither firmed up, nor off table

29.03

NATO accession 15 years ago great unifying event, says prime minister

29.03

Broadcasting supervisory council meeting to discuss Martin Helme charges

29.03

Preliminary hearing in Gammer, Hirv organised crime case to be held Friday

29.03

Mart Helme to lead EKRE list in 2019 European Parliament elections

29.03

Centre Party names candidates for 2019 European Parliament elections

28.03

Two charged with attack on MEP Indrek Tarand

28.03

New Riigikogu composition registered by electoral committee

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:44

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

13:38

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

10:49

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

29.03

President Kaljulaid marks NATO anniversary with 30 km military load carry

Business
27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

25.03

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

25.03

Circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction following competition complaint

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:18

Kaul Nurm wants out as Free Party chair

16:55

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

15:44

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

13:38

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

10:49

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

29.03

President Kaljulaid marks NATO anniversary with 30 km military load carry

29.03

Clocks go forward this weekend in Estonia, EU

29.03

Putin-Kaljulaid April tête-à-tête neither firmed up, nor off table

29.03

NATO accession 15 years ago great unifying event, says prime minister

29.03

Broadcasting supervisory council meeting to discuss Martin Helme charges

29.03

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

29.03

Preliminary hearing in Gammer, Hirv organised crime case to be held Friday

29.03

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

29.03

Mart Helme to lead EKRE list in 2019 European Parliament elections

29.03

Gallery: Lennart Meri at 90

29.03

Centre Party names candidates for 2019 European Parliament elections

29.03

Experts: Swedbank situation worrying for shareholders, not customers

28.03

49th Estonian Cultural Days coming to New York

28.03

Two charged with attack on MEP Indrek Tarand

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: