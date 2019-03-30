Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

The extended boards of the Centre Party, Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the three parties currently in negotiations for the formation of a coalition government — said in a joint declaration on Saturday that they support the formation of a coalition with one another.

"The extended boards of the Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa support the ongoing consultations and the formation of the next Government of the Republic by these three parties," the statement read.

According to Centre, EKRE and Isamaa, the three parties set the goal at their talks to improve the welfare of people in every region of the country. Over the course of several weeks, joint principles in healthcare, education and culture, foreign and security policy, rural life, regional policy and other important fields have been agreed upon.

"Estonia must be a country with an increasing population, one that is protected, developing, secure, and with a competitive economy, where the Estonian language and culture are preserved," the declaration read. "A democratic state based on the rule of law in which the values important to our society, human rihgts and personal freedoms are guaranteed, where all people living in Estonia as well as their views and opinions are respected, where everyone who has left abroad is welcome back."

According to the joint statement, the broad-based coalition to be created by the three parties encompasses various societal groups in order to best stand for the aforementioned principles. "At that, by being guided by the principles of direct democracy, by involving significantly more Estonian people than before in decision-making," it noted.

Compromises demonstrate ability to cooperate

Regardless of differing opinions on several issues, the three parties said that they have been successful in seeking necessary compromises — an important principle of democracy which demonstrates the parties' ability to cooperate.

"The extended boards of the three parties commend the search for common ground as well as the work that the parties' chairmen and delegations have done during the ongoing talks," the joint declaration highlighted.

"The Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa were voted for by over half of the people who voted in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, who trusted our candidates, views, platforms, will and skill to contribute to Estonia's development," the statement read. "There were no right or wrong votes in the Riigikogu elections — no more or less important voters. It is understandable that there are both those who support the three parties' talks as well as those who do not. Our joint objective is to represent all people of Estonia — both those who voted as well as those who, for various reasons, did not participate in the election."

The Centre Party, EKRE and Isamaa, the first, second and third runners-up in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, earned 26, 19 and 12 mandates, respectively. This potential coalition would command a 57-seat majority in the 101-seat Riigikogu.