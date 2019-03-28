Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

According to what the Baltic News Service described as a "quick survey" carried out by pollster Kantar Emor for TV3, some 60% of Estonians aren't happy with the current course of coalition talks. As of late March, what are still preliminary talks between Centre, EKRE and Isamaa continue, with the actual winner of the election, the Reform Party, still on the sidelines.

The survey indicated that "57% of Estonians" are not satisfied with the ongoing negotiations between the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa.

The three parties' current course is not without supporters though: a full 88% of EKRE's support base are currently backing the preliminary talks.

The tripartite coalition talks still only have preliminary character, as the official task to form a government is first with Reform Party chairwoman, Kaja Kallas.

Of the other negotiating parties' supporters, just 38% of Centre's people are in favour of the talks, while 40% of Isamaa supporters are currently backing them, BNS reported.

The survey also brought out that Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Ms Kallas are still pretty close in terms of their voter approval. While 38% of respondents would prefer to see Ms Kallas in charge of the next government, Mr Ratas still has the backing of 31%.

Altogether 1,326 people were interviewed between 22 and 25 March. The size of the sample was 1,326 people aged 18 to 84.