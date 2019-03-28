ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Backed by a reliable 88% of his voters: EKRE chairman Mart Helme.
Backed by a reliable 88% of his voters: EKRE chairman Mart Helme. Source: ERR
News

According to what the Baltic News Service described as a "quick survey" carried out by pollster Kantar Emor for TV3, some 60% of Estonians aren't happy with the current course of coalition talks. As of late March, what are still preliminary talks between Centre, EKRE and Isamaa continue, with the actual winner of the election, the Reform Party, still on the sidelines.

The survey indicated that "57% of Estonians" are not satisfied with the ongoing negotiations between the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa.

The three parties' current course is not without supporters though: a full 88% of EKRE's support base are currently backing the preliminary talks.

The tripartite coalition talks still only have preliminary character, as the official task to form a government is first with Reform Party chairwoman, Kaja Kallas.

Of the other negotiating parties' supporters, just 38% of Centre's people are in favour of the talks, while 40% of Isamaa supporters are currently backing them, BNS reported.

The survey also brought out that Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Ms Kallas are still pretty close in terms of their voter approval. While 38% of respondents would prefer to see Ms Kallas in charge of the next government, Mr Ratas still has the backing of 31%.

Altogether 1,326 people were interviewed between 22 and 25 March. The size of the sample was 1,326 people aged 18 to 84.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partyekreisamaacentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

27.03

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

27.03

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

27.03

2019 EP elections: Information for EU citizens intending to vote in Estonia

26.03

Raimond Kaljulaid not running in European elections

26.03

Twelve former interior ministers denounce EKRE public disturbance warning

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
11:14

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

10:10

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

09:32

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

09:19

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

Business
22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

22.03

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

21.03

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

21.03

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

21.03

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:06

Opinion: How to really plan for, and go about, pension reform

12:10

Train timetable changes announced, warmer weather to bring back track works

11:14

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

10:10

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

09:32

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

09:19

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

27.03

Kallas prime minister role offer not sincere, says Centre

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

EKRE MP tight-lipped about possible Riigikogu speaker spot

27.03

Supreme Court: e-voting regulations need legal act clarification

27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia Updated

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

27.03

Ansip wouldn't offer Ratas prime minister, but compromise on tax instead

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

27.03

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

27.03

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

27.03

2019 EP elections: Information for EU citizens intending to vote in Estonia

26.03

Raimond Kaljulaid not running in European elections

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: