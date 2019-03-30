ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas at a meeting of the party's extended board on Saturday. 30 March 2019.
Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas at a meeting of the party's extended board on Saturday. 30 March 2019. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

In a speech given at a meeting of the Centre Party's extended board on Saturday, party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said that the coalition agreement to be entered into with Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is not inconsistent with Centre's own worldview.

"I will not be coming to the extended board with a coalition agreement that would contradict the Centre Party's worldview and Estonia's interests," Mr Ratas said in his speech, adding that the party's next extended board meeting is planned to be held next Saturday, 6 April.

Addressing the extended board, the party chairman touched upon both the upcoming European Parliament elections as well as ongoing coalition talks between Centre, Isamaa and EKRE, stressing that a coalition agreement will be brought before the extended board that is strong both for Estonia as well as the Centre Party, spokespeople for the party said.

Mr Ratas thanked the candidates and all those who contributed to the party's 2019 Riigikogu election result. Although the work done and various polls had given reason to hope for an even better result, he said that the party acted as a united and strong team. The party's extended board also adopted a declaration that commends finding common ground between the three parties.

"We met with voters, were active, and spelled out objectives important to Estonia in our platform," the chairman said. "People's welfare was at the centre of the campaign. We continue to stand for all those who have sadly been passed by our country's success story over the years."

Wait until agreement is complete

The party was faced with a tough decision on the evening of the Riigikogu elections, but a choice had to be made, he stressed.

"It is very difficult to offer our voters real results and move Estonian life forward while in the opposition," Mr Ratas explained. "We set continuing in the government as a goal, as this is how we can stand for our ideas and voters. Initial meetings as well as public exchanges of ideas indicated that we can best do this in a three-party coalition."

The three parties have severe ideological differences, he admitted, and talks have been difficult, but the parties to the proceedings have the will to find common ground. He called on his fellow party members to assess the coalition agreement once it has been completed.

Mr Ratas said that an important goal for the next few weeks and months will be achieving as strong a result as possible in the European Parliament elections taking place in late May, where the party's list of candidates includes two MEPs as well as MPs and local government leaders.

"The efforts and contributions of the entire party will be necessary in order to achieve a good result," the head of the party stressed. "The Centre Party has achieved either first or second place and one or two mandates in the elections thus far. We will head into this year's elections with the same goal."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratascoalition talkscentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
29.03

Putin-Kaljulaid April tête-à-tête neither firmed up, nor off table

29.03

NATO accession 15 years ago great unifying event, says prime minister

29.03

Broadcasting supervisory council meeting to discuss Martin Helme charges

29.03

Preliminary hearing in Gammer, Hirv organised crime case to be held Friday

29.03

Mart Helme to lead EKRE list in 2019 European Parliament elections

29.03

Centre Party names candidates for 2019 European Parliament elections

28.03

Two charged with attack on MEP Indrek Tarand

28.03

New Riigikogu composition registered by electoral committee

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:44

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

13:38

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

10:49

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

29.03

President Kaljulaid marks NATO anniversary with 30 km military load carry

Business
27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

25.03

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

25.03

Circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction following competition complaint

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:18

Kaul Nurm wants out as Free Party chair

16:55

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

15:44

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

13:38

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

10:49

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

29.03

President Kaljulaid marks NATO anniversary with 30 km military load carry

29.03

Clocks go forward this weekend in Estonia, EU

29.03

Putin-Kaljulaid April tête-à-tête neither firmed up, nor off table

29.03

NATO accession 15 years ago great unifying event, says prime minister

29.03

Broadcasting supervisory council meeting to discuss Martin Helme charges

29.03

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

29.03

Preliminary hearing in Gammer, Hirv organised crime case to be held Friday

29.03

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

29.03

Mart Helme to lead EKRE list in 2019 European Parliament elections

29.03

Gallery: Lennart Meri at 90

29.03

Centre Party names candidates for 2019 European Parliament elections

29.03

Experts: Swedbank situation worrying for shareholders, not customers

28.03

49th Estonian Cultural Days coming to New York

28.03

Two charged with attack on MEP Indrek Tarand

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: