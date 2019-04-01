ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Coalition compromise: EKRE to be given 'golden key' in referendums ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Martin Helme, right, together with his father, EKRE leader Mart Helme.
Martin Helme, right, together with his father, EKRE leader Mart Helme. Source: ERR
News

The coalition in the process of being formed by the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa does not intend to repeal the Registered Partnership Act in Estonia, as it will not have enough votes to do so, the heads of EKRE admitted on TRE Radio's sunday broadcast. Party leaders, however, want something in its stead — referendums.

"We will not be able to successfully force the repeal of the Registered Parternship through in the Riigikogu, because we just won't have enough votes," EKRE deputy chairman Martin Helme said on TRE Radio.

In lieu of this, EKRE is to receive in the coalition agreement the opportunity to hold referendums with which to later achieve what it wants, the younger Helme said.

"What did we get in return then? The agreement to have referendums and opinion polls count in Estonia, the ability to put any matter pertaining to a national issue to a referendum upon collecting 50,000 signatures, and if voter turnout exceeds half and they support the referendum's proposal, then it will automatically enter into force," the EKRE chairman described. "This means that we can put the repeal of the Registered Partnership Act to a referendum. This means that we can put the direct election of the president to a referendum."

It is important that the three parties agree on election thresholds as well, he added.

According to the younger Helme, the plan is to conduct an opinion poll during the next local elections regarding whether paragraph 27 of the Constitution of the Republic should be amended to include the clause that marriage is between a man and a woman. Should the proposal receive popular support, the plan would be to submit an initiative to amend the Constitution during the term of the current Riigikogu which, according to the Constitution, would have to be completed during the term of the next Riigikogu.

"We received a little golden key with which to solve everything else that we didn't get this time," he added.

According to the two Helmes, the three negotiating parties also agreed regarding the Registered Partnership Act that it would not be implemented. EKRE believes that the risk exists that the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) might put the implementing provisions of the act to a vote, and if Centre hasn't promised to be against this, the possibly may exist that they would be passed.

"That is what we achieved, and that is no small feat," Martin Helme said on Räägime asjast.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

registered partnership actcoalition talksmarriage equalityconservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
31.03

EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

31.03

Ratas concerned about Centre Party ratings, but confident about coalition

30.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

30.03

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

30.03

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

29.03

President Kaljulaid marks NATO anniversary with 30 km military load carry

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
12:42

Gallery: Sunday protest in defence of freedom attracts hundreds in Tallinn

11:48

Trial of those accused of giving bribes to Savisaar postponed until Friday

10:37

Coalition compromise: EKRE to be given 'golden key' in referendums

09:48

Feature: What direct democracy could look like in Estonia

09:01

Kontaveit surpasses Kanepi as top-ranked Estonian tennis player of all time

Business
27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

25.03

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

25.03

Circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction following competition complaint

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:04

Jõhvi municipality to sue interior minister over alleged slander

13:32

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

12:42

Gallery: Sunday protest in defence of freedom attracts hundreds in Tallinn

11:48

Trial of those accused of giving bribes to Savisaar postponed until Friday

10:37

Coalition compromise: EKRE to be given 'golden key' in referendums

09:48

Feature: What direct democracy could look like in Estonia

09:01

Kontaveit surpasses Kanepi as top-ranked Estonian tennis player of all time

07:19

The Long Road to Laulu- ja Tantsupidu, Part 2: Europe and beyond

31.03

Day in the Life: Lena the festival organiser

31.03

Isamaa to focus on national interests in European Parliament elections

31.03

Estonian MPs observing presidential elections in Ukraine

31.03

EKRE approves candidate list for European Parliament elections

31.03

President convenes first sitting of new Riigikogu for 4 April

31.03

Ratas concerned about Centre Party ratings, but confident about coalition

30.03

Kaul Nurm wants out as Free Party chair

30.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended boards support formation of coalition

30.03

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

30.03

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: