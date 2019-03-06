news

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder (right) shaking hands with EKRE chairman Mart Helme (left) at Kadriorg on Wednsday. 6 March 2019.
Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder (right) shaking hands with EKRE chairman Mart Helme (left) at Kadriorg on Wednsday. 6 March 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Isamaa is planning on looking into the possibility of forming a coalition against the election-winning Reform Party together with the Centre Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

"We are prepared to talk to everyone," Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said on Vikerraadio's news programme Uudis+ on Wednesday. He added that while the Reform Party has already made its choice and extended an offer to Centre to begin coalition talks, Isamaa has its own opportunities.

"We now have more freedom morally — and the obligation — to take a look around together with other partners," he explained. "The winner of the elections has made its choice. We will naturally wait and see what Centre's response is, but we will definitely also speak with the other political parties as well."

According to Mr Seeder, Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas called him around midday on Wednesday to inform him briefly of Reform's decision.

"Kaja Kallas called me on the way to the studio, congratulated us for earning second place in the pre-negotiation round, and said that they have decided to begun talks with the Centre Party," he recalled.

"This was a short and proper notification, and she did not explain their decision; our call was no longer than that," the Isamaa chairman explained. He added, however, that he was not disappointed.

"You can't do that in politics, that one moment you're happy and then you're disappointed; you have to keep your emotions under control," he said. "And this was in some respects a foreseeable decision, as forming a coalition with two parties is easier."

Mr Seeder nonetheless noted that while Kaja Kallas had said following the elections that she would prefer a coalition with Isamaa and the SDE, the Reform Party still went ahead and launched parallel negotiations with Centre.

Common ground, differences with Reform

Earlier this week, delegations from the Reform Party and Isamaa met to map out the two parties' common ground.

"We have quite a bit with the Reform Party," Mr Seeder said. "But we also talked about differences in position, such as on citizenship and migration policy. Isamaa supports the conservative line, and does not support the legalisation of dual citizenship. We also have differences of opinion when it comes to pension reform, as Isamaa's wish is for the second pension pillar to be made voluntary. Isamaa also wants to introduce tax exemptions tied to the number of children [in one's household], and we have other old topics as well, such as the Registered Partnership Act and the migration pact."

The Isamaa chairman predicts that Reform and Centre's coalition talks will be difficult. "If they want to reach a deal, both sides have to make concessions," he said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

helir-valdor seederisamaa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
08:58

Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

05.03

Shrove Tuesday: Tallinn's lenten buns in review

05.03

Estonia 200 to run in European Parliament elections

05.03

Maardu mayor passes Riigikogu seat on to Baruto

05.03

Skier Algo Kärp next to admit to doping

05.03

Kallas: We won't revise any decisions already made

05.03

Sudden heavy snow slowing down traffic on Tuesday morning

04.03

Yana Toom: I was campaigned against in Narva

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:31

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE

14:44

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

13:39

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party Updated

13:17

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE Updated

12:49

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

Business
28.02

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

28.02

Net profit of Eesti Energia increases to €106 million in 2018

28.02

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

28.02

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

28.02

Prime minister waxes modest about 3.9% economic growth in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:19

Sinisalu: Russia trying to influence Estonia via Western countries

16:38

Centre a bit wary due to being left out by Reform in the past, says Ratas

15:31

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE

14:44

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

13:39

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party Updated

13:17

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE Updated

12:49

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

11:53

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties

11:04

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

10:02

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

09:57

Kallas: I was told to act more masculine

08:58

Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

05.03

Shrove Tuesday: Tallinn's lenten buns in review

05.03

Opinion: Twelve things we learned from the general election

05.03

Estonia 200 to run in European Parliament elections

05.03

Tallinn Airport February passenger numbers up 14% on year

05.03

President to meet with chairs of elected parties on Wednesday

05.03

Eesti Energia begins selling electricity to household consumers in Latvia

05.03

Barbi Pilvre: Estonia 200 and Social Democrats should join forces

05.03

Maardu mayor passes Riigikogu seat on to Baruto

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: