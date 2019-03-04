Martin Helme: EKRE's goal is to get into the government

In a speech to his party mates late Sunday night, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) deputy chairman Martin Helme said that the party now has to stand with both feet on the ground and make getting into the government its goal.

"One reason for our success is that we have not gotten cocky," Mr Helme said. "We have stood for our principles and values and fulfilled our promises even as part of the opposition."

He stressed that the party now has to stand with two feet on the ground, but naturally the goal is to get into the new government to be formed, in order to fulfil promises made to its voters.

"We will not join the government at any cost," he nonetheless noted, "At the cost of our principles. The combination is very simple — either together with just the Reform Party or together with Isamaa and the Centre Party."

The Reform Party has already ruled out a government coalition with EKRE, as most recently confirmed live on ETV by Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas on Sunday night.