news

Number of different government coalitions currently possible ({{commentsTotal}})

News
By Urmet Kook, ERR
It seems very likely that Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas will be cooperating with Jevgeni Ossinovski and the SDE.
It seems very likely that Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas will be cooperating with Jevgeni Ossinovski and the SDE. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The results of the 2019 Riigikogu elections have made one thing clear — the current Centre, Social Democratic (SDE) and Isamaa government coalition cannot remain in power, as its three parties no longer have enough votes between them to maintain a majority in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Two possible scenarios are considered most likely: either the Reform Party and Centre will form a government coalition, or Estonia will see a return of the old triumvirate of Reform, Isamaa and the SDE.

Another possible option is for a coalition to be formed against the Reform Party, which would be Jüri Ratas' only chance at remaining in power as prime minister as well as the Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) only realistic shot at being part of the next government.

Possible coalition options, accounting for EKRE and the SDE's refusal to work together:

Reform + Centre: 34 + 26 = 60 seats

According to political logic, the fewer parties involved, the simpler it will be to agree on things. At the same time, it cannot be forgotten that these two parties were the biggest rivals in the elections, and it may be difficult for Jüri Ratas to serve as minister in a government headed by Kaja Kallas.

Reform + Isamaaa + SDE: 34 + 12 + 10 = 56 seats

The old triumvirate. Kaja Kallas considers this coalition most likely, but as demonstrated by Jürgen Ligi's appearance on Vikerraadio on Sunday night, there are many among Reform's ranks who still haven't gotten over Isamaa and SDE abandoning Reform and forming a government with the Centre Party.

Should this option play out, it will be largely at the expense of the SDE and Jevgeni Ossinovski. Isamaa will get by with a lighter punishment, as Margus Tsahkna, the party's chief architect of the 2016 government upset, is now a member of a different party.

Centre + EKRE + Isamaa: 26 + 19 + 12 = 57 seats

This is the only option that would allow for Jüri Ratas to remain prime minister, which would be of interest to the Centre Party. This is also the most realistic scenario for EKRE to join the government. This scenario hinges first and foremost on Isamaa and its chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder.

Reform + EKRE + Isamaa: 34 + 19 + 12 = 65 seats

A 100% right-wing government, warned against by Social Democrat Indrek Saar. At the same time, both Kaja Kallas and her father Siim Kallas have ruled out cooperation with EKRE. This option will likely only be considered if the alternative is Reform being left out of the government.

Reform + EKRE: 34 + 19 = 53 seats

Possible in theory, fairly unlikely in practice.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partysocial democratic partyisamaacentre partyconservative people's party of estonia2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
03.03

Ratas: Centre will do utmost to be part of next coalition

03.03

Reform youth members troll prime minister during TV debate

03.03

Eighty-five polling stations open in Tallinn on Sunday

02.03

Reform, Centre, EKRE, SDE, Richness, all fail to answer corruption survey

02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

02.03

Final surveys: Reform have edge, Centre and EKRE may rally on polling day

02.03

Agreement signed on construction of planned Red Terror Museum

02.03

Central bank and finance ministry: Wage rises putting pressure on economy

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

01.03

General election day on Sunday: Reminder

25.02

Opinion: Estonia world champion in governance?

22.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

Business
28.02

Swedbank actively courted high-rolling, non-resident clients

28.02

GDP shows close to 4% growth in 2018, other indicators also healthy

28.02

Iceland latest nation to adopt Estonia's X-Road platform

27.02

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

27.02

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:32

Reform enters talks with SDE, Isamaa, Centre

12:58

Record-breaking 29 women elected to Riigikogu

11:47

Kaljurand rejects speculation over run for Social Democratic chair

11:15

Opinion: Centre Party dropped the ball

10:55

Number of different government coalitions currently possible

09:52

Martin Helme: EKRE's goal is to get into the government

09:29

Free Party out of Riigikogu with 1.2% of the vote

08:47

Ossinovski blames EKRE, Estonia 200 for Social Democrats' major losses

00:43

Updated live: Results by party, district, mandates, candidates Updated

00:32

Election night live blog | Reform Party wins 2019 Riigikogu election Updated

00:19

Kaja Kallas: Isamaa, SDE and Centre all in the picture, EKRE out

03.03

Ratas: Centre will do utmost to be part of next coalition

03.03

Reform Party overwhelmingly wins e-vote

03.03

Estonians voting at polling stations as election day begins Updated

03.03

Reform youth members troll prime minister during TV debate

03.03

Eighty-five polling stations open in Tallinn on Sunday

03.03

Editor's prediction: Status quo remains after election

03.03

Andreas Veerpalu: I wasn't running away

02.03

Reform, Centre, EKRE, SDE, Richness, all fail to answer corruption survey

02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: