news

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
{{1551776580000 | amCalendar}}
EKRE torch procession on 24 February 2019.
EKRE torch procession on 24 February 2019. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Of 1,726 Estonians abroad who participated in early voting either at Estonian diplomatic representations or by mail, 43.7% voted for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), while the winning Reform Party got just 17%. According to ERR News editor Aili Vahtla, this is no surprise, as many diaspora Estonians tend to be very conservative in their views.

The votes of another 381 individuals are not included in this statistic, as they voted electronically. Due to the make-up of the system and the point where votes are anonymised, there is no way to tell Estonians living abroad from Estonians registered here who voted digitally while spending time abroad.

Although the Estonian diaspora number an estimated 200,000, a much smaller number of them have Estonian passports, again a smaller number is eligible to vote and registered to do so, of which then an even smaller part actually goes to the polls.

Number of diaspora Estonians who voted extremely small

In the case of the general election on 3 March, just 2,061 did so, including 1,726 who voted conventionally. Of that latter group, 43.7% went to EKRE, 17% to the Reform Party, 10% to the Social Democratic Party (SDE), 9.5% to the Centre Party and 9% to Isamaa.

The remaining approximately 10% of the foreign Estonian paper vote was divided among the other political parties and candidates running in the election, the BNS wrote on Monday evening.

Citizens could vote at polling stations at Estonian representations abroad between 16 and 21 February. Altogether 40 such polling stations were opened in 35 countries.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 77,881 Estonian citizens living abroad are entitled to vote in Estonian elections, which means that at 2,061, just under 1.2% of them actually voted in the election.

ERR News editor: Diaspora Estonians tend to be conservative

Aili Vahtla, editor at ERR News and herself an Estonian-American born and raised in Baltimore, points out that a great number of diaspora Estonians, including wartime refugees and their descendants, don't vote in Estonian elections.

"At the same time, many descendants of wartime refugee Estonians are also very, very conservative in terms of eg US politics, and support positions and principles that are similar to those of EKRE," Ms Vahtla said.

"Then there are those who are charmed by EKRE's blue, black and white flags, reminiscient of the Estonian national tricolour, the party's use of national symbols such as the blue cornflower, and patriotic songs with which diaspora Estonians grew up, as well as its passionate promises to protect the Estonian language and culture," she explained, citing as another example those who fall for EKRE's annual Independence Day torchlight march. "But they aren't actually informed enough about Estonian politics to understand what is behind it all. This is particularly sad to see."

Nonetheless, it is important to point out that those foreign Estonians who voted for EKRE make up just about a third of what is again just 1% of the estimated total diaspora, and just under 1% of all those diaspora Estonians actually entitled to vote.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekreestonian diaspora2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
05.03

President to meet with chairs of elected parties on Wednesday

05.03

Barbi Pilvre: Estonia 200 and Social Democrats should join forces

05.03

Skier Algo Kärp next to admit to doping

05.03

Sudden heavy snow slowing down traffic on Tuesday morning

04.03

Yana Toom: I was campaigned against in Narva

04.03

Vote miscount in Narva may cost EKRE mandate

04.03

President strips ski coach Mati Alaver of state decorations

04.03

Reform enters talks with SDE, Isamaa, Centre

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
04.03

Opinion: Reform wins thanks to superior campaign tactics

04.03

Opinion: Centre Party dropped the ball

03.03

Editor's prediction: Status quo remains after election

02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

01.03

General election day on Sunday: Reminder

Business
28.02

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

28.02

Net profit of Eesti Energia increases to €106 million in 2018

28.02

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

28.02

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

28.02

Prime minister waxes modest about 3.9% economic growth in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:44

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

13:39

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party Updated

13:17

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE Updated

12:49

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

11:53

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties

11:04

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

10:02

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

09:57

Kallas: I was told to act more masculine

08:58

Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

05.03

Shrove Tuesday: Tallinn's lenten buns in review

05.03

Opinion: Twelve things we learned from the general election

05.03

Estonia 200 to run in European Parliament elections

05.03

Tallinn Airport February passenger numbers up 14% on year

05.03

President to meet with chairs of elected parties on Wednesday

05.03

Eesti Energia begins selling electricity to household consumers in Latvia

05.03

Barbi Pilvre: Estonia 200 and Social Democrats should join forces

05.03

Maardu mayor passes Riigikogu seat on to Baruto

05.03

Tallink February passenger numbers down 0.4% on year

05.03

Industrial production volume up 5% year on year in January

05.03

Skier Algo Kärp next to admit to doping

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: