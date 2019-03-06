Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

Following the conclusion of a recount of votes cast in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, the final overall voter turnout was revised to 63.7%.

Pursuant to the law, a recount of all votes cast in the Riigikogu elections was held on Monday and Tuesday, the State Electoral Office said.

Verification of the election results did not bring any changes to the distribution of mandates, including in the city of Narva, where an error had been caught on Monday in the entering of votes into the official voting record.

The final voter turnout at the Riigikogu elections was 63.7%. According to voter turnout statistics available on valimised.ee, this figure fell below turnout at the previous Riigikogu elections in 2015 (64.2%) but slightly above turnout at the 2011 elections (63.5%).

Any complaints are to be be filed with the National Electoral Committee within three days.