Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7% ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR News
In addition to advance and online voting, Estonian voters could cast paper ballots on Election day on 3 March. All votes were recounted on Monday and Tuesday.
In addition to advance and online voting, Estonian voters could cast paper ballots on Election day on 3 March. All votes were recounted on Monday and Tuesday. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Following the conclusion of a recount of votes cast in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, the final overall voter turnout was revised to 63.7%.

Pursuant to the law, a recount of all votes cast in the Riigikogu elections was held on Monday and Tuesday, the State Electoral Office said.

Verification of the election results did not bring any changes to the distribution of mandates, including in the city of Narva, where an error had been caught on Monday in the entering of votes into the official voting record.

The final voter turnout at the Riigikogu elections was 63.7%. According to voter turnout statistics available on valimised.ee, this figure fell below turnout at the previous Riigikogu elections in 2015 (64.2%) but slightly above turnout at the 2011 elections (63.5%).

Any complaints are to be be filed with the National Electoral Committee within three days.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

national electoral committeestate electoral officevoter turnout2019 riigikogu election


ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

