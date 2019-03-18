news

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The final results of the 2019 Riigikogu elections will be considered officially declared once they are published in the Riigi Teataja.
The final results of the 2019 Riigikogu elections will be considered officially declared once they are published in the Riigi Teataja. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Supreme Court of Estonia will continue reviewing election complaints through next Wednesday, 27 March, which means that the earliest that the finalised results of the 2019 Riigikogu election can be declared is 28 March, meaning that the XIV Riigikogu will not convene until April.

"The deadline for resolving complaints is seven working days after their receipt by the Supreme Court, which means that the decisions will be revealed by 27 March at the latest," Supreme Court spokesperson Susanna Kivi told ERR on Monday. "There will be more Constitutional Review Chamber meetings than usual this week, but as there are indeed very many complaints, then we likely cannot expect decisions any earlier than 27 March."

According to Estonian law, the National Electoral Committee (VVK) registers newly elected MPs after Election Day, after the deadline for submitting election complaints to the Supreme Court has passed, or after all final decisions are made regarding submitted complaints. The election results are regarded as declared the next day, once the VVK's decision has been published in the gazette Riigi Teataja.

"If all complaints have been resolved by the evening of 27 March, the VVK will most likely convene that same week, ie on 28 or 29 March, to declare the results of the election," VVK spokesperson Kristi Kirsberg told ERR on Monday. She noted that a meeting had not yet been scheduled.

According to the Constitution of Estonia, the first meeting of the new makeup of the Riigikogu is to take place within ten days of the declaration of the Riigikogu election results, as convened by the President of the Republic.

When the new Riigikogu is convened, the current government is to resign, and the president will nominate a candidate for prime minister within 14 days, whom they will ask with forming a new government.

Within 14 days, the candidate for prime minister will present a report to the Riigikogu regarding the principles upon which they propose forming a government, after which the Riigikogu will decide, without debate and by an open vote, whether or not to authorise the candidate to form a new government.

Should the candidate be authorised, they have seven days to present a list of its ministerial candidates to the President of the Republic, who will appoint the new government to office within three days.

Top court receives 22 complaints

The Supreme Court received 22 election complaints following the 3 March elections, eight of which have already been resolved and the remaining 14 of which have to be resolved by the aforementioned deadline, Ms Kivi said.

According to the spokesperson, the primary issues to come up included various aspects of e-voting, prisoners' right to vote and run for office, and absence from voter rolls.

Of the six complaints already resolved, Estonia's top court dismissed four and rejected two.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections took place on 3 March.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

national electoral committeesupreme court of estonia2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
17.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa discuss social issues in coalition talks

17.03

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

16.03

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser: Crimea is and will remain part of Ukraine

15.03

Daily: Student deported after failing to tell university about travel plans

15.03

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

15.03

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
18:22

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

16:58

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

15:57

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

14:59

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

13:49

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

Business
14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

13.03

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

13.03

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
19:45

Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

19:11

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest

18:22

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

16:58

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

15:57

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

14:59

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

13:49

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

13:16

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

11:56

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

10:44

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

09:52

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

09:03

Going on ice banned throughout Estonia as weather warms

17.03

Interview: NATO commander on challenges of role in Estonia

17.03

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

17.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa discuss social issues in coalition talks

17.03

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

16.03

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser: Crimea is and will remain part of Ukraine

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: