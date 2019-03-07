news

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonians could vote in the 2019 Riigikogu election at a number of foreign representations, including the Estonian Embassy in Brussels.
Estonians could vote in the 2019 Riigikogu election at a number of foreign representations, including the Estonian Embassy in Brussels. Source: Tarmo Maiberg/ERR
News

The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court of Estonia on Thursday dismissed a complaint submitted by Roy Strider, a candidate in the 2019 Riigikogu election, according to which he sought the annulment of the election results of the Estonian Embassy in Brussels and called for a new election to be held there.

According to Estonia's top court, the legal violation that took place in the organisation of voting in Brussels did not affect the election result.

Roy Strider, who ran for election to the Riigikogu on the list of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), was legally named Raul Sillaste until 8 February. The consolidated list of candidates of Estonia's first electoral district distributed at the polls in Brussels on 17 February mistakenly featured Strider's previous name. After the mistake was discovered, a corrected candidate list was printed at the embassy in which the name Raul Sillaste was replaced with Roy Strider. By the time the new list was issued, two people had already cast their votes at the embassy.

The National Electoral Committee satisfied Strider's complaint and declared the candidate list not being updated to be unlawful. The committee dismissed, however, the complainant's request for the votes that had been cast on the basis of the incorrect list to be annulled.

The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court found that the violation that took place at the Estonian Embassy in Brussels did not have a significant impact on voting results, as the election results remained unchanged. Even the addition of two votes to the overall number of votes cast in favour of the complainant would not have guaranteed them a seat in the Riigikogu, nor would it have earned them a spot as an alternate member.

MPs are to be registered and the election results declared after the deadline for the submission of complaints to the National Electoral Committee and the Supreme Court has passed, or once final decisions have been made regarding all complainants.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

supreme court of estonia2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
06.03

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party Updated

06.03

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

06.03

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

06.03

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

06.03

Kallas: I was told to act more masculine

06.03

Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

05.03

Shrove Tuesday: Tallinn's lenten buns in review

05.03

Estonia 200 to run in European Parliament elections

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:55

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

14:44

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

13:34

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

12:39

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

11:27

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

Business
01.03

Average monthly gross wages and salaries rise to €1,310 in 2018

28.02

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

28.02

Net profit of Eesti Energia increases to €106 million in 2018

28.02

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

28.02

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:58

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

16:49

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

15:55

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

14:44

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

13:34

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

12:39

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

11:27

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

10:31

Richness of Life demanding recount of e-votes

09:46

February consumer price index up 2% on year

09:04

Centre to decide on coalition talks with Reform on Friday

06.03

Sinisalu: Russia trying to influence Estonia via Western countries

06.03

Centre a bit wary due to being left out by Reform in the past, says Ratas

06.03

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE

06.03

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

06.03

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party Updated

06.03

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE Updated

06.03

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

06.03

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties

06.03

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

06.03

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: