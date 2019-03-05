news

President to meet with chairs of elected parties on Wednesday ({{commentsTotal}})

President Kersti Kaljulaid will meet with the political party chairs at Kadriorg on Wednesday.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid is scheduled to meet at Kadriorg on Wednesday with the chairpersons of the five political parties elected to the Riigikogu on Sunday.

Ms Kaljulaid is to meet with Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas at 8:30 EET, with Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme at 10:00, Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder at 11:00, Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski at 12:00, and Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas at 15:00, the Office of the President said on Tuesday.

According to the Estonian Constitution, the president appoints a candidate for prime minister, whom they then task with forming a new government. It is customary in Estonia for the president to choose for this purpose the chairperson of the political party to win the popular vote in the Riigikogu elections.

The full recount of votes cast in the 2019 Riigikogu elections should be concluded by Tuesday night, but it may be weeks until the election results are officially declared.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

