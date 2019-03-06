Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on Wednesday meeting with each of the chairpersons of all five political parties elected to the Riigikogu in succession, beginning with Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the election-winning Reform Party.

Following Ms Kallas, the president met with Mart Helme, chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder. On Wednesday afternoon, she is also to meet with Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski and Centre Party chairman and outgoing prime minister Jüri Ratas.

The Reform Party won the 2019 Riigikogu election with 28.8% of votes cast, earning 34 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu. Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas earned the most votes of any single candidate in Harju and Rapla Counties.

Over the past few days, representatives of the Reform Party, which was part of the opposition in the outgoing Riigikogu, have met with representatives from Isamaa, SDE and Centre alike, probing for coalition opportunities.

Which party Reform will approach first for coalitions talks may become clear as soon as Wednesday, when the board of the Reform Party is scheduled to meet again.