news

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Open gallery
35 photos
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid is on Wednesday meeting with each of the chairpersons of all five political parties elected to the Riigikogu in succession, beginning with Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the election-winning Reform Party.

Following Ms Kallas, the president met with Mart Helme, chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder. On Wednesday afternoon, she is also to meet with Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski and Centre Party chairman and outgoing prime minister Jüri Ratas.

The Reform Party won the 2019 Riigikogu election with 28.8% of votes cast, earning 34 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu. Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas earned the most votes of any single candidate in Harju and Rapla Counties.

Over the past few days, representatives of the Reform Party, which was part of the opposition in the outgoing Riigikogu, have met with representatives from Isamaa, SDE and Centre alike, probing for coalition opportunities.

Which party Reform will approach first for coalitions talks may become clear as soon as Wednesday, when the board of the Reform Party is scheduled to meet again.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidreform partyjüri ratasjevgeni ossinovskimart helmekaja kallashelir-valdor seedersocial democratic partyisamaacentre partyconservative people's party of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
05.03

President to meet with chairs of elected parties on Wednesday

05.03

Barbi Pilvre: Estonia 200 and Social Democrats should join forces

05.03

Skier Algo Kärp next to admit to doping

05.03

Sudden heavy snow slowing down traffic on Tuesday morning

04.03

Yana Toom: I was campaigned against in Narva

04.03

Vote miscount in Narva may cost EKRE mandate

04.03

President strips ski coach Mati Alaver of state decorations

04.03

Reform enters talks with SDE, Isamaa, Centre

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
04.03

Opinion: Reform wins thanks to superior campaign tactics

04.03

Opinion: Centre Party dropped the ball

03.03

Editor's prediction: Status quo remains after election

02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

01.03

General election day on Sunday: Reminder

Business
28.02

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

28.02

Net profit of Eesti Energia increases to €106 million in 2018

28.02

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

28.02

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

28.02

Prime minister waxes modest about 3.9% economic growth in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:44

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

13:39

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party Updated

13:17

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE Updated

12:49

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

11:53

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties

11:04

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

10:02

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

09:57

Kallas: I was told to act more masculine

08:58

Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

05.03

Shrove Tuesday: Tallinn's lenten buns in review

05.03

Opinion: Twelve things we learned from the general election

05.03

Estonia 200 to run in European Parliament elections

05.03

Tallinn Airport February passenger numbers up 14% on year

05.03

President to meet with chairs of elected parties on Wednesday

05.03

Eesti Energia begins selling electricity to household consumers in Latvia

05.03

Barbi Pilvre: Estonia 200 and Social Democrats should join forces

05.03

Maardu mayor passes Riigikogu seat on to Baruto

05.03

Tallink February passenger numbers down 0.4% on year

05.03

Industrial production volume up 5% year on year in January

05.03

Skier Algo Kärp next to admit to doping

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: