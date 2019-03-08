Centre Party board convenes to discuss Reform's coalition talks invite

The board of the Centre Party convened on Friday morning to discuss whether or not to enter coalition talks with the 2019 Riigikogu election-winning Reform Party.

The board of the Reform Party decided on Wednesday to invite the Centre Party, the first runner-up in Sunday's election, to launch coalition talks.

Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas and Centre Party chairman and outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas met on Wednesday evening at the Reform Party parliamentary group in the Riigikogu to discuss the possibility of launching talks.

Mr Ratas said following their meeting that the Centre Party would announce their decision on Friday.