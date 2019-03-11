news

Centre board announces decision to begin coalition talks with Isamaa, EKRE ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Centre Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid.
Centre Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The board of the Centre Party, the first runner-up in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, announced on Monday that it would begin coalition talks with Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Centre Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid told ERR.

"The Centre Party proposed launching talks for the possible formation of a coalition with Isamaa and EKRE," Mr Karilaid said.

"As the Reform Party has shown extreme uncertainty in terms of the formation of a coalition, offering it first to one [party] and then to another, with still no solution in sight, then we are bringing one possible version to the table," he explained.

Mr Karilaid noted that he did not yet know whether and when any meetings had already been scheduled with Isamaa and EKRE.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jaanus karilaidcoalition talksisamaacentre partyconservative people's party of estonia


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

