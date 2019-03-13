Madison: Criticism over Centre-EKRE talks part of political provocation

According to Jaak Madison, a member of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), criticism of the Centre Party's possible cooperation in a coalition with EKRE is a political provocation.

Estonian media on Tuesday covered criticism on the part of a number of politicians, including Yana Toom (Centre), Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and Raimond Kaljulaid (Centre), regarding Centre's coalition talks with EKRE.

Speaking to ETV's Ringvaade, Mr Madison said that there is no need to overstate the importance of people's personal differences of opinion.

"I believe that we do not need to consider people's comments or personal opinions here," he said, stressing that it is principles, programmes, promises and goals that are discussed at coalition negotiations.

"I also wouldn't overstate differences of opinion stressed in the media that have been covered even today," he continued. "I believe that this is part of political spin and provocation, but I believe that it hasn't worked very well."

Asked by the Ringvaade reporter whether EKRE is prepared to give up any of its more important campaign promises in the name of earning a spot in the government, Mr Madison responded that it is the reporter, not he, who has brought up giving up any so-called red lines.

"Our goal is to implement our programme, our campaign promises, and stand up for the Estonian people, and in no way can we give up any crucial issues in the name of being in a position of power for some period of time."