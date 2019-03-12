Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE

Raimond Kaljulaid has decided to resign from the board of the Centre Party in protest of the party board's Monday decision to begin coalition talks with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Alongside Mihhail Kõlvart, Yana Toom and Vadim Belobrovtsev, Mr Kaljulaid was one of four Centre Party board members who had voted against launching coalition talks with EKRE.

Centre's monday decision shocked Estonian society, he said, but its Russian community in particular, whose interests the party has represented.

"EKRE politicians have repeatedly minimised Hitler's crimes," Mr Kaljulaid wrote in his blog. "One of its politicians has referred to childless women as a 'harmful element to society,' and another, as MP, has told allied troops to wear their uniforms if they don't want to get beaten up! During the course of its election campaign, EKRE has employed tricks that may not be used. Their results have been achieved dishonestly and with deceit. Their economic programme is absurd and its implementation would in no way improve the welfare or wages of the people of Estonia. This bunch lacks a sense of responsibility before the state. What government are we talking about with them?"

As a result, Mr Kaljulaid found that the Centre Party board's decision left him with two options — to either accept it, or to resign from the board. "I cannot accept this decision, and so I am resigning from the board," he wrote.

Nonetheless, he hopes that his decision will make the rest of the board reconsider and reevaluate all circumstances.

"If Centre wants to command any sort of respect in Estonian society in the future, it has to abandon this awful coalition before it can be formed," he added.