news

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
{{1552392180000 | amCalendar}}
Mihhail Korb.
Mihhail Korb. Source: Siim Lõvi
News

While undergoing coalition talks with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) may be arduous for the Centre Party, it need not cause a split, according to party secretary-general Mihhail Korb.

The Centre Party announced on Monday that it was to turn to both EKRE and Isamaa in negotiations of forming the next governmental coalition, having drawn a blank with the electoral majority party, Reform, at the end of last week.

EKRE and Isamaa in turn accepted Centre's proposal on Monday evening, after board meetings.

"It would indeed have been easier for Centre be in opposition, but a party can only stand up for its voters by negotiating and finding common ground, that much is clear,'' said Mr Korb.

''If it turns out we have no intersecting points with EKRE and Isamaa on issues important to us, we will not join any government [with the two parties]," he went on, adding that however difficult the negotiations might prove, they will not necessitate a party split.

So far, at consultation stage

Four Centre board members voted against approaching EKRE for talks on Monday; one of the four, Raimond Kaljulaid, elected at the 3 March election and who is an elder on the North Tallinn district of the city government, quit the board on the issue, on Tuesday morning.

Mr Korb was quick to point out that the talks are only at a consultation stage, with no certainty that a Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition would be formed.

"Both the Estonian and Russian-speaking populace can give this alliance their assessment as soon as there is a coalition agreement that a future government could start implementing. Casting aside a large part of society at this point will not take us forward," Mr Korb said.

Centre has traditionally received the backbone of its support from voters amongst the Russian-speaking minority in Estonia. However, the party has been in the process of modernising its image somewhat, under the tutelage of Jüri Ratas, who became prime minister in November 2016. The 3 March election saw a much lower voter turnout in predominantly Russian-speaking areas, notably the easternmost voter district of Ida-Viru County. Popular (in those regions) Centre candidates like Yana Toom saw a huge drop in voter numbers, and the phenomenon has been blamed for Centre finishing second to the Reform party with 26 seats.

EKRE, a far-right party which opposes the UN Global Compact on Migration, large-scale immigration, same-sex marriage and other socially liberal standbys, got 19 seats at the election and finished in third place, making predictions of its being something of a king-maker party become at least partly true.

Centre may yet end up in opposition

Mihhail Korb also noted that EKRE needs to abandon its pre-election rhetoric and added that he and several other members and supporters of the party cannot accept many EKRE's statements, if it is to enter coalition partnership with his party and to avoid Centre going against its own voters' wishes.

Mr Korb also noted that being an opposition party was not impossible, particularly since the party has so far been unable to find any common ground with Reform.

Social media comment and speculation has been rife on the rise of EKRE and what it entails, often assuming that the coalition deal with Centre and Isamaa is a fait accompli, and has spilled over into the international media. In fact, no concrete moves have been made beyond an agreement to talk, with the Reform Party remaining fairly quiet since its rebuffing by Centre at the end of last week.

The other parliamentary party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is in something of a weaker position on only 10 seats; as with Reform, it has ruled out any possible partnership with EKRE (which has reciprocated). A Reform-SDE deal would be seven seats short of the required 51-seat parliamentary majority, meaning another party would need to join it if it were to enter into office. The last governmental coalition, made up of Centre, Isamaa and SDE, in fact dipped below the 51-seat benchmark last summer, but hung on through to the general election.

Isamaa big hitter says Centre-EKRE-Isamaa deal unlikely in reality

Outgoing Defence Minister Jüri Luik (Isamaa) meanwhile said that the parties' worldviews were too divergent for a Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition to ever come to fruition.

Key to a coalition agreement is not where parties lie on the conservative-liberal continuum, but whether all due consideration is paid to the necessary rights and democratic freedoms, Mr Luik told ERR on Tuesday afternoon, without elaborating.

"Personally, I do not consider it very likely that this lineup will ever make it into office, the contradictions are just too great,'' he said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekremihhail korbcentrecoalition government in estonia2019 riigokogu elections2019 estonian parliamentary electionscoalition discussions


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
11.03

Centre leader: EKRE talks no walk in the park

11.03

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

President Kaljulaid on working visit to US this week

10.03

We will reach our future goal of single-party government, says EKRE chief

10.03

Estonian finishes third in epic recreation of solo global yachting race

10.03

Anett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:21

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

14:39

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

14:16

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

13:27

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

12:35

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

Business
07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

07.03

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

07.03

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

07.03

February consumer price index up 2% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:42

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

16:10

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

15:21

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

14:39

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

14:16

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

13:27

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

12:35

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

10:11

Kõlvart on EKRE's views: We cannot govern with their approach

09:14

Fate of Estonia's seventh elected MEP to depend on Brexit

09:06

EKRE and Isamaa agree to Centre talks, SDE open to Reform cooperation

11.03

Ski trainer Alaver released after prosecutor office doping probe detention Updated

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Opinion: Centre should be happy things didn't go worse in Ida-Viru County

11.03

Centre leader: EKRE talks no walk in the park

11.03

'Laulupidu 2069' contest seeking drawings of Song Festival of the Future

11.03

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

Centre board announces decision to begin coalition talks with Isamaa, EKRE

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in fourth quarter of 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: