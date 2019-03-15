news

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Party chairmen Mart Helme (EKRE), Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) on Thursday. 14 March 2019.
Party chairmen Mart Helme (EKRE), Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) on Thursday. 14 March 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa on Thursday evening reached an agreement during coalition talks regarding sports, culture and youth work-related issues.

The three parties are of the opinion that sports for all young people as well as top-level sports need to be further supported, the availability of extracurricular education ensured and Estonia's national culture advanced both at home and abroad.

Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas described the discussion regarding sports, culture and youth work as very extensive, and said that the three parties had several ideas regarding the fields in question, spokespeople for the Centre Party said on Thursday.

The potential coalition wants to extend more support than before to the Team Estonia programme of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), which seeks to improve the degree of Estonia's top-level sports and will ensure necessary support services for Estonian athletes.

"We also have to pay more attention to improving the day-to-day exercise habits of children and young people," Mr Ratas continued. "To do so, we will continue, among other things, with basic training in swimming, and want to set up, in collaboration with municipalities, multifunctional sporting areas, including indoor football halls."

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder noted that, as is fitting on Native Language Day, the three parties discussed at length the preservation and development of the Estonian language, as well as the presentation of Estonia's national culture both at home and abroad.

"Estonia has a lot to offer, and we want our national culture to be presented more extensively in other countries as well," Mr Seeder said. "For this, we want to involve the community of Estonians living in other countries as much as possible."

According to the Isamaa chairman, it was agreed, among other things, that the renovation of historic and cultural objects of national importance should be sped up and that heritage conservation requirements should be updated.

Youth work emphasised

EKRE chairman Mart Helme said that when it comes to youth work, an emphasis must be placed on patriotic education and equipping young people with practical skills. He cited the Young Eagles (Noorkotkad) and Home Daughters (Kodutütred), the youth arms of the volunteer Estonian Defence League (Kaitseliit) as examples of such organisations.

The three parties arrived at the agreement that support has to be given to youth organisations providing patriotic education and that opportunities must be expanded for children to attend summer camps and work-and-leisure camps.

They also agreed about increasing the role of youth councils and youth associations in society, and cited as important the greater inclusion of young people in governance. The three parties further agreed regarding the need to support opportunities for young people with disabilities to participate in extracurricular activities, the activities of youth centres as well as other activities aimed at young people.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

isamaacentre partyconservative people's party of estoniacoalition talks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

14.03

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

14.03

Social Democrats unveil party candidates for European Parliament elections

14.03

President Kaljulaid meets with Speaker Pelosi, talks security, defence

14.03

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks Updated

13.03

Kontaveit out of Indian Wells tournament

13.03

Centre-EKRE-Isamaa talks stress foreign policy and agriculture continuity

13.03

Reform leader open to equal terms coalition talks with Centre

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
08:59

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

14.03

Gallery: Nearly 8,000 participate in e-dictation on National Language Day

14.03

'We are the mainstream,' says EKRE MP Martin Helme

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

Business
11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in fourth quarter of 2018

11.03

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:58

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

09:56

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting

08:59

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

14.03

Gallery: Nearly 8,000 participate in e-dictation on National Language Day

14.03

'We are the mainstream,' says EKRE MP Martin Helme

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

14.03

Narva set to lose mayor, veteran city secretary, due to council pressure

14.03

Estonia open to giving UK Brexit deadline extension

14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

14.03

Opinion: Estonia not about to join Poland, Hungary

14.03

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

14.03

Centre-EKRE talks: Ligi characteristically terse, Kaljulaid Shakespearean

14.03

Social Democrats unveil party candidates for European Parliament elections

14.03

President Kaljulaid meets with Speaker Pelosi, talks security, defence

14.03

March ratings: Support for Reform grows as Centre courts Isamaa, EKRE

14.03

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks Updated

13.03

Mikk Pärnits: Less protecting language, more chances for understanding

13.03

Estonia 200 chair: Coalition talks a power struggle, country comes second

13.03

Gallery: Saskia Boddeke exhibit 'Sex and the Sea' reaches Seaplane Harbour

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: