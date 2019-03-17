news

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Jüri Ratas (right) with EKRE chairman Mart Helme.
Jüri Ratas (right) with EKRE chairman Mart Helme. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The prime minister said on Saturday that the agreement the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa are negotiating will be 'quite specific'. Political commentators across the Estonian media had previously said that a rather vague deal could be expected, given the very different platforms and political ideologies involved.

In the currently ongoing coalition talks between Centre, EKRE and Isamaa, a social-liberal, left-of-the-middle party is essentially negotiating a government with a conservative and a far-right party.

Vague agreement expected previously due to political differences

Not too dissimilar to the outgoing coalition, this means that the partners are headed for trouble concerning several political issues. This is the reason why negotiations in 2016 produced a very generally worded, unspecific agreement, and in turn the expectation so far have been that Centre, EKRE and Isamaa, if at all, will come to something similarly open-ended.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) has now contradicted this notion, saying on Saturday that the opposite is the case, and that the agreement will in fact be quite specific.

Mr Ratas said that they are currently filling in spending projections as they go along, which should then serve to show the negotiating parties where money could still be squeezed out of the equation for eg the additional police officers and a further boost to child benefits, as demanded by EKRE in its 2018/2019 campaign platform.

Ratas insisting on principle of equitable coalition government

Given the distance between the parties' different political positions, equitable terms and everyone being able to save face is essential, Mr Ratas said.

With it, Mr Ratas continues on a course of equal treatment of partners in government, a principle he has stood by since he was made prime minister in 2016, and something he has more recently demanded of the Reform Party as well as a condition for coalition agreements.

The current talks with the right and far-right end of the incoming Riigikogu's political spectrum were indeed prompted by the Reform Party's at least initial refusal to start talks on equal terms.

"Politics is the art of compromise," the prime minister told journalists on Saturday, commenting on Centre's talks with EKRE and Isamaa. "We aren't looking at the exact percentage of who is losing what."

Mr Ratas has stressed on several occasions that his party's talks with EKRE, seen by many Estonian voters as a party with an unacceptable political direction, aim at promoting the cohesion of Estonian society. Several prominent members of Centre have also pointed out that ignoring a fifth of voters is not an appropriate course for Estonian politics.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri ratasekreisamaacentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
15.03

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

15.03

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions

15.03

University committee: Politician engaged in plagiarism, should lose diploma

15.03

Gallery: Ceremony marks battle group handover from Yorkshires to KRH

15.03

Estonian citizen to be extradited to UK in murder case

15.03

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting

15.03

Gallery: Students in Estonia join #Fridays4Future climate protests

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
10:37

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Day in the Life: Raivo the blacksmith

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

Business
12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:20

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

12:08

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa discuss social issues in coalition talks

10:37

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Day in the Life: Raivo the blacksmith

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

16.03

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser: Crimea is and will remain part of Ukraine

15.03

Daily: Student deported after failing to tell university about travel plans

15.03

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

15.03

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions

15.03

University committee: Politician engaged in plagiarism, should lose diploma

15.03

Opinion digest: Helme not just useful idiot, but pathological liar too

15.03

Gallery: Ceremony marks battle group handover from Yorkshires to KRH

15.03

Estonian citizen to be extradited to UK in murder case

15.03

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting

15.03

Gallery: Students in Estonia join #Fridays4Future climate protests

15.03

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

15.03

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: