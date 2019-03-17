news

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa discuss social issues in coalition talks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
Isamaa's Helir-Valdor Seeder, Centre's Jüri Ratas and EKRE's Mart Helme talking to journalists, 16 March 2019.
Isamaa's Helir-Valdor Seeder, Centre's Jüri Ratas and EKRE's Mart Helme talking to journalists, 16 March 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Talks between Centre, EKRE and Isamaa continued on Saturday. The parties picked up the topics of social cohesion and Estonia's population, including was to promote population growth.

Coalition talks between the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa continued on Saturday. Setting out to discuss efforts to be made to support children and families, and to help those people who have decided to return to Estonia from other countries, the parties said that providing the necessary financial support needs to become a "broader goal" of the next as well as of future governments.

"In recent years both the birth rate and the numbers of people returning to Estonia have shown a positive trend," Prime Minister Jüri Rates (Centre) told the media on Saturday. "The rise in child and family benefits has definitely played an important part in this, and needs to continue," he added.

The aim is to offer a state guarantee for home loans to families with a lot of children and also to young families, so that no down payment would be required from them, thus making it easier to buy their own home.

Mr Ratas added that the Centre Party "stands for a more cohesive society and the ethnic minorities" living in Estonia.

Ratas: Potential coalition of Centre, EKRE, Isamaa attaches value to all national cultures

"This potential coalition attaches value to all the national cultures we have here, and we'll continue to support the cultural societies and Sunday schools of ethnic minorities, among other things," Mr Ratas said.

Such a course could indicate trouble ahead as Centre, EKRE and Isamaa are about to enter a week of discussing more sensitive topics, such as citizenship policy. Especially EKRE could get less and less comfortable should Mr Ratas' pro-diversity rhetoric continue, seeing as their course so far as well as their campaign platform is very heavily geared towards an "Estonians first" type of politics.

Isamaa: Families, returners of key importance

Speaking on behalf of Isamaa, party secretary-general Priit Sibul said that the economic well-being and the feeling of security of families are matters of key importance to Estonia, and help increase the birth rate as well as the number of families with many children.

"Isamaa is convinced that the demographic situation is one of the biggest challenges facing our state, which the new government coalition is committed to addressing," Mr Sibul said.

"We've agreed that matters of population, including the returning of Estonians from abroad, will be dealt with at the government level," he added.

EKRE: Returning Estonians will help addressing labour shortages

EKRE chairman, Mart Helme said that it was agreed that measures to help people who are returning from abroad will be made available. This, according to Mr Helme, means making counselling available to families and individuals, helping them find a home and a job and a place in school for their children, as well as solving other practical matters.

"What we stand for is not just raising the birth rate, but also bringing our own people back to Estonia," Mr Helme said. "The constant talk here has been that the shortage of labor can be alleviated only through immigration. As a matter of fact, facilitating the return of our own fellow countrymen is one of the solutions to this problem."

Saturday's talks also continued on issues of national security, which the three parties discussed in the afternoon.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekreimmigrationisamaacentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
15.03

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

15.03

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions

15.03

University committee: Politician engaged in plagiarism, should lose diploma

15.03

Gallery: Ceremony marks battle group handover from Yorkshires to KRH

15.03

Estonian citizen to be extradited to UK in murder case

15.03

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting

15.03

Gallery: Students in Estonia join #Fridays4Future climate protests

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
10:37

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Day in the Life: Raivo the blacksmith

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

Business
12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:20

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

12:08

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa discuss social issues in coalition talks

10:37

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Day in the Life: Raivo the blacksmith

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

16.03

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser: Crimea is and will remain part of Ukraine

15.03

Daily: Student deported after failing to tell university about travel plans

15.03

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

15.03

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions

15.03

University committee: Politician engaged in plagiarism, should lose diploma

15.03

Opinion digest: Helme not just useful idiot, but pathological liar too

15.03

Gallery: Ceremony marks battle group handover from Yorkshires to KRH

15.03

Estonian citizen to be extradited to UK in murder case

15.03

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting

15.03

Gallery: Students in Estonia join #Fridays4Future climate protests

15.03

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

15.03

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: