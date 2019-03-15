news

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
EKRE vice chair Martin Helme.
EKRE vice chair Martin Helme. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

The Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) has failed to get agreement on one of its proposals in the ongoing coalition government discussions, whereby the use of public funding in non-medically induced abortions would be cut.

Such funding would include that from the health insurance fund (Haigekassa).

Martin Helme, EKRE deputy chair, said that in spite of the rejection of this particular proposal by the other two parties in the coalition discussions, Centre and Isamaa, his party would continue to press home a proposal to provide more public funding to counseling, aimed at reducing the national abortion rate.

"For us this is an important topic of values, to provide more money to counseling so we have fewer abortions and more live births. This is part of Estonia's demographic problem," Mr Helme said on Friday.

Of the other two parties in the current discussions, Centre, with the highest number of seats at 26, takes a fairly liberal stance on most social issues; Isamaa (10 seats) is more conservative, but nonetheless opposed the EKRE proposal. Isamaa's forerunner, IRL oppsed a 2015 bill removing the requirement for ''teenage'' women to notify their parents or social workers about any planned abortion.

Centre Party chair Jüri Ratas said no plans to ban abortions were on the table.

According to UN statistics, in 2010 there were 25.5 abortions per 1.000 women aged 15-44 years of age.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekremartin helmecentre-ekre-isamaa coalition talksekre-kei


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
10:58

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

14.03

Gallery: Nearly 8,000 participate in e-dictation on National Language Day

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

14.03

Narva set to lose mayor, veteran city secretary, due to council pressure

14.03

Estonia open to giving UK Brexit deadline extension

14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

14.03

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

14.03

Social Democrats unveil party candidates for European Parliament elections

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
16:47

University committee: Politician engaged in plagiarism, should lose diploma

16:22

Opinion digest: Helme not just useful idiot, but pathological liar too

14:43

Gallery: Ceremony marks battle group handover from Yorkshires to KRH

14:10

Estonian citizen to be extradited to UK in murder case

13:15

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting Updated

Business
11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in fourth quarter of 2018

11.03

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:25

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

17:33

EKRE abortion funding cut proposal rejected in coalition discussions

16:47

University committee: Politician engaged in plagiarism, should lose diploma

16:22

Opinion digest: Helme not just useful idiot, but pathological liar too

14:43

Gallery: Ceremony marks battle group handover from Yorkshires to KRH

14:10

Estonian citizen to be extradited to UK in murder case

13:15

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting Updated

12:59

Gallery: Students in Estonia join #Fridays4Future climate protests

11:57

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

10:58

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

08:59

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

14.03

Gallery: Nearly 8,000 participate in e-dictation on National Language Day

14.03

'We are the mainstream,' says EKRE MP Martin Helme

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

14.03

Narva set to lose mayor, veteran city secretary, due to council pressure

14.03

Estonia open to giving UK Brexit deadline extension

14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

14.03

Opinion: Estonia not about to join Poland, Hungary

14.03

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: