March ratings: Support for Reform grows as Centre courts Isamaa, EKRE

Just a week and a half after the 3 March Riigikogu elections, changes have occurred in voters' support of various parties. Were Riigikogu elections held today, the election-winning Reform Party would see an even more decisive win, the Centre Party would earn the support of less than one-fifth of voters, and newcomer Estonia 200 would handily exceed the 5% election threshold, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

A total of 752 people were surveyed online on Tuesday and Wednesday — in other words, around the time Centre, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa had agreed to launch coalition talks, writes Postimees.

According to the results of the poll, this potential coalition would be the most unpopular in the eyes of voters — 24% of respondents would support a Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coaliltion, while 30% would prefer a Reform-Social Democratic Party (SDE)-Isamaa coalition and 29% would prefer to see Reform and Centre join forces.

Taking into consideration the coalition preferences of the supporters of various parties, it appears that Centre and Isamaa supporters would strongly prefer a different option than the Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition currently being worked out by their parties' leaders.

87% of EKRE voters, meanwhile, consider a Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition the best possible option.