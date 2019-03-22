ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
March ratings: Reform remains most popular following election

Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas celebrating her party's election win. 3 March 2019.
Reform chairwoman Kaja Kallas celebrating her party's election win. 3 March 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Riigikogu election-winning Reform Party has maintained its position as Estonia's most popular party according to polls conducted after the 3 March elections. According to the survey commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) grew as well, while support for Centre has dropped.

According to the results of a survey conducted from 5-18 March, 27% of voters polled said they would vote for the Reform Party — 2% more than in early and mid-February.

Centre, meanwhile, dropped to second place with 24% support. Prior to the elections, Centre had led the pack with 29% support. The drop in support is even larger compared to its January figure of 33%. The last time Centre's support was as low as 24% was in August 2016.

According to sociodemographic indicators, Centre has lost support among Russian-speaking voters in particular — this month, just 66% of non-Estonian voters supported the party, down from 72% in February and 80% in January.

Estonia's third most popular party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), had the support of 21% of voters polled, compared to 16% in February, indicating an increase of support during and after the elections.

Support for Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), meanwhile, remained unchanged at 11% and 9%, respectively.

Estonia 200 would be elected

Support for newcomer Estonia 200, which had the most support of any party that failed to be elected to the Riigikogu at 4.4%, had grown to meet the election threshold at 5%.

1% of voters each indicated they would vote for the Estonian Greens, the Richness of Life Party, the Free Party and independent candidates.

Turu-uuringute AS polled 1,004 people in their homes between 5-18 March. According to the pollster, the margin of error is ±3.1% per 1,000 respondents. The results of the survey represent those respondents who expressed a political preference, making them comparable to the results of Riigikogu elections. 28% of those polled did not express or wish to express a political preference.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

