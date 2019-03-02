news

Final surveys: Reform have edge, Centre and EKRE may rally on polling day ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Polling day is on Sunday.
Polling day is on Sunday. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Advance voting may well have gone decisively the Reform Party's way, ahead of Sunday's general election, according to the latest survey by pollster Kantar Emor.

Whilst there are no exit polls in the Estonian general election, getting a picture of how things may go on Sunday is down to the final surveys being published.

Kantar Emor polled those who engaged in advance voting, which ran 21-27 February, and attracted nearly 40% of the electorate.

The research demonstrated that Reform seemed to benefit the most from the e-vote, and did well overall (ie. advance e-votes, plus in-person votes) too.

Whereas most recent polls have had Centre and Reform virtually neck-and-neck, if anything with Centre slightly ahead, the Kantar Emor research gives just under 30% to Reform, but 22.3% to Centre.

Taking the e-vote separately, the gulf is even higher, with 35.6% to Reform, and just 18.9% to Centre.

Similarly, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) misses out when support via e-voting alone is taken – 8.6%, versus 13.4% in advance voting as a whole (and support ratings in other surveys as high as the late teens, or even early 20s by some estimates).

The picture, however, changes when asked for the political preferences of those who are definitely planning to go vote on Sunday, polling day. Any e-votes cast by a voter will be overriden by a polling day vote, as noted. In any case the question flips the front two parties, with Centre ahead of Reform, on 28.4% to 21%. In fact, as EKRE reported on its own social media page, this measurement puts the party in second place, on 23.8%, the first research to put EKRE in the top two.

The breakdown of the Kantar Emor survey of support across all the parties running is as follows.

Party Advance voting (%) Advance voting: e- vote only (%) Voting on the day (%)
Reform29.9  35.6  21.0
Centre22.3  18.9  28.4
EKRE13.4  8.6  23.8
SDE13.4  14.4  9.3
Isamaa11.8  12.6  7.2
Estonia 2004.0  5.0  4.8
Free1.2  0.7  1.4
Greens2.7  3.0  1.3
Richness of Life1.2  0.7  1.2

 Source: Kantar Emor

As can be seen, Estonia 200, SDE and Isamaa all see slight improvements when taking the e-vote alone, which is the opposite for Free and Richness of Life. Additionally, the Green Party are ahead of Free, as well as Richness of Life, according to the survey.

EKRE and Centre are the big winners on the day, according to the research, compared with Reform, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE); the Greens miss out a bit on election day, however.

Kantar Emor has also combined the above results. Reform would win the elections, on this amalgamated basis. The final tally would be:

Party Support (%)
  Reform 26.6
  Centre 24.5
  EKRE 17.3
  SDE 11.9
  Isamaa 10.1
  Estonia 200 4.3
  Greens 2.2
  Free 1.3
  Richness of Life 1.1

.

Whilst we may be tempted to think that this has to be the very last push-poll before election day, one more last-minute survey needs reporting.

Norstat figures

The Institute for the Study of Societal Issues, in cooperation with pollster Norstat, is giving the win to Reform, by a bigger margin than Kantar Emor did, as above.

The institute's survey, conducted by Norstat, was conducted on February 24 to March 1.

As advance voting started on February 21, ie. before the survey period, 38% of respondents had already cast their vote and were asked to name the party they had in practice voted for, with the remainder being asked who they were planning to vote for. Again, e-votes already cast can be overridden by voting on the day.

The breakdown of the Norstat survey is:

PartySupport (%)
Reform26.4
Centre23.5
EKRE17.7
SDE12.5
Isamaa12.3
Estonia 2004.4
Greens1.6
Free0.7
Richness of Life0.2
No preference*18.0

Source: Norstat

The polls open on Sunday at 09.00 and close at 20.00, local time.

For those eligible to vote who haven't yet decided, or even for any interested parties, ERR's Election compass tool (in Estonian) may be of help.

--

*The no preference percentage is of all those polled and so is a separate figure, the other percentages are from those who expressed a preference.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

political partiesparty ratings2019 estonian parliamentary elections2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
01.03

Estonia ready to consider readmitting residents currently in Syria

01.03

Average monthly gross wages and salaries rise to €1,310 in 2018

28.02

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

28.02

Swedbank actively courted high-rolling, non-resident clients

28.02

GDP shows close to 4% growth in 2018, other indicators also healthy

28.02

Iceland latest nation to adopt Estonia's X-Road platform

28.02

Advance voting up on last general election, e-voting sets record

27.02

Two Estonian skiers held in Austria world championships doping probe

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
25.02

Opinion: Estonia world champion in governance?

22.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

Business
26.02

Former interior minister linked to Danske-related shell companies network

25.02

Tax and Customs Board to refund €12.7 million on Tuesday

25.02

Construction volume increases by 18% in 2018

23.02

Tallink CEO: For Talsinki tunnel subsidy funds, we could offer free passage

23.02

January inflation in Estonia among fastest in EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:54

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

15:23

Final surveys: Reform have edge, Centre and EKRE may rally on polling day

14:16

Agreement signed on construction of planned Red Terror Museum

11:43

Central bank and finance ministry: Wage rises putting pressure on economy

01.03

General election day on Sunday: Reminder

01.03

Olympic chief disappointed in Alaver, Veerpalu senior

01.03

Ski chief on doping mediation: The biggest mistake of my life Updated

01.03

Ski doping allegations reveal web of interests, links to earlier cases

01.03

Doping scandal: Tammjärv comes clean, Veerpalus pull disappearing act Updated

01.03

Devotion turning into disapproval as Estonians desert Nordic skiers

01.03

President Kaljulaid: Work to strengthen NATO eastern flank must continue

01.03

February weather warmest since 1961

01.03

Estonia ready to consider readmitting residents currently in Syria

01.03

Average monthly gross wages and salaries rise to €1,310 in 2018

01.03

Estonian skiers suspected of doping released, admit guilt to coach

28.02

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

28.02

Net profit of Eesti Energia increases to €106 million in 2018

28.02

Government backs 8.4% pension hike

28.02

Suspect in graft case to enjoy parliamentary immunity if elected

28.02

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: