Eighty-five polling stations open in Tallinn on Sunday

A total of 85 polling stations will remain open for voting in the Estonian capital until 20.00 EET on Sunday, city government spokespersons have said.

Votes on election day, Sunday, can only be conducted in person at a polling station, or, by prior arrangement, made no later than 14.00 on Sunday, and with good reason, at home.

The advance voting period, which included e-voting, ran from 21-27 February. Advance votes cast at polling stations will be sent via sealed envelope to the voting district where the voter is registered as resident. Voters can only fill in ballot papers at this ''home'' district on election day, which is also a national flag day in Estonia.

Close to 34,000 people reportedly voted in Tallinn polling stations during the advance voting period, with the City Centre, Pirita and Lasnamäe district being the busiest at just under 15,000 votes cast.

Close to quarter of a million voters cast their vote electronically, during the advance voting period. This is an increase on the last (municipal) elections in 2017, where just over 186,000 such votes were cast. e-voting was only possible during the advance voting period, and voters cannot supersede their e-vote on polling day, according to Kristi Kirsberg of the electoral commission.

For more information, including the location of polling stations nationwide, visit the electoral commission site here. ERR News is live blogging the event from 19.55 on Sunday.