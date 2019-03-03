news

Reform youth members troll prime minister during TV debate ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Jüri Ratas in the ETV studios for Saturday evening's debate, during which members of the Reform Party's youth wing reportedly called him multiple times on his phone.
Jüri Ratas in the ETV studios for Saturday evening's debate, during which members of the Reform Party's youth wing reportedly called him multiple times on his phone. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Members of the youth wing of opposition party Reform reportedly tried to throw Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) off his stride, by contacting him multiple times on his mobile phone, whilst he was in the middle of a live, televised pre-election debate with other party leaders, on Saturday evening.

The broadcast, Election studio, the final of a set of five pre-election 75-minute debate shows run by ERR, featured Mr Ratas, plus leaders or prime ministerial candidates of the other major political parties contesting Sunday's election.

Mr Ratas' was reportedly phoned about a dozen times during the course of the broadcast, by Reform Party youth members, something which his office says were attempts to troll him.

The callers may have been irked by the fact that Mr Ratas, as seen in a photo gallery of the broadcast on news portal Delfi, had his phone with him in the first place, which they might have seen as giving him an unfair advantage.

Reform's youth wing has, however, exhibited contrition for its members' antics.

"On behalf of the Reform Youth, I wish to apologize for our behavior last night during the debate of prime minister candidates,'' said Kristo Enn Vaga, secretary general of Reform's youth branch, on Sunday.

''It was a juvenile prank; we simply overheated amidst all the election buzz. We wanted to draw attention to the fact that Prime Minister Jüri Ratas often reads out responses written by others from his phone, during live programs and Riigikogu question time. We had the impression that the same was heppening during yesterday's debate as well," Mr Vaga continued.

''We thought that it would be fair to other participants of the debate if we did not let the prime minister use external help in the debate [ie. via his mobile phone-ed.] ... This definitely does not justify our behaviour and we definitely did not wish to concern anyone," he added.

The Reform Party and Centre have overall been neck-and-neck in most recent opinion polls.

Small number of other violations

Meanwhile the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has reported 10 calls to investigate potential election violations, on Sunday.

These potential violations include the placing of outdoor election advertisements, banned since late January under electoral law. These may simply be perceptions rather than actual violations.

"For example, people perceive an image on a vehicle or trailer as election advertising, or a party's leaflets have been left on a table at a shopping centre where voting is also taking place,'' said Marko Ild, leading law enforcement official at the PPA.

''We have also been notified about concerns regarding social media advertising. We will check and evaluate all such messages and, if necessary, intervene," Ild said. Social media and TV advertising is not covered by the pre-election ban.

As at 12.00 EET on Sunday, just under 47% of the electorate had already cast its vote. This compares with just over 42% at the same stage in the 2015 general election. Highest voter turnout was in Harju County, the most populous electoral district, at 52.6%. The lowest turnout as at midday was in the easternmost electoral district of Ida-Viru County, where just over 30% of those eligible had voted.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform party2019 riigokogu elections2019 estonian parliamentary elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
01.03

Olympic chief disappointed in Alaver, Veerpalu senior

01.03

President Kaljulaid: Work to strengthen NATO eastern flank must continue

01.03

February weather warmest since 1961

01.03

Estonia ready to consider readmitting residents currently in Syria

01.03

Average monthly gross wages and salaries rise to €1,310 in 2018

28.02

Government backs 8.4% pension hike

28.02

Suspect in graft case to enjoy parliamentary immunity if elected

28.02

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
01.03

General election day on Sunday: Reminder

25.02

Opinion: Estonia world champion in governance?

22.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

Business
27.02

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

27.02

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

27.02

Business profits increase by 4% in 2018

27.02

New strategy aims to reduce Tallinn-Narva train journey to one hour

26.02

Former interior minister linked to Danske-related shell companies network

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
19:09

Election night live blog | Follow events live starting 19.55 EET Sunday Updated

18:00

Estonians voting at polling stations as election day begins Updated

15:36

Reform youth members troll prime minister during TV debate

12:43

Eighty-five polling stations open in Tallinn on Sunday

11:16

Editor's prediction: Status quo remains after election

10:44

Andreas Veerpalu: I wasn't running away

02.03

Reform, Centre, EKRE, SDE, Richness, all fail to answer corruption survey

02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

02.03

Final surveys: Reform have edge, Centre and EKRE may rally on polling day

02.03

Agreement signed on construction of planned Red Terror Museum

02.03

Central bank and finance ministry: Wage rises putting pressure on economy

01.03

General election day on Sunday: Reminder

01.03

Olympic chief disappointed in Alaver, Veerpalu senior

01.03

Ski chief on doping mediation: The biggest mistake of my life

01.03

Ski doping allegations reveal web of interests, links to earlier cases

01.03

Doping scandal: Tammjärv comes clean, Veerpalus pull disappearing act

01.03

Devotion turning into disapproval as Estonians desert Nordic skiers

01.03

President Kaljulaid: Work to strengthen NATO eastern flank must continue

01.03

February weather warmest since 1961

01.03

Estonia ready to consider readmitting residents currently in Syria

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: