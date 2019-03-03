Reform Party overwhelmingly wins e-vote

The State Electoral Committee confirmed on Sunday evening that the Reform Party has won the e-vote with 40%. Coming in second is the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) with 13.5%, meaning that Reform won this first round with an overwhelming 26.5% margin.

EKRE was followed by Isamaa with 12.6%, the Centre Party with 11.7%, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 11.4% and Estonia 200 with 5.5%.

While this means that in the e-vote, newcomer Estonia 200 was still above the 5% election threshold, initial counts coming in from polling stations indicated that the paper vote will likely push them out again.

Reform, Centre, EKRE get better result than in 2015

Reform's e-vote result rose by 2.5% from 37.5% in 2015 to now 40%. The Centre Party also improved its results, from 7.7% in 2015 to 11.7% in the current election.

Just how much the paper vote will still affect the outcome is demonstrated in Centre's final result in the 2015 election. Though they only had 7.7% of the e-vote, they eventually got 24.8%, making them the second-largest force in the national parliament.

EKRE also improved their result in the e-vote, namely from 6.9% in 2015 to 13.5% in the current election.

Isamaa, Social Democrats lose

The good results of the top three parties in this year's e-vote means that others have lost support. Isamaa, in 2015 still called IRL, crashed from 17.2% in 2015 to 12.6% in the current election.

The Social Democrats meanwhile went from 16.9% in 2015's e-vote to 11.4% this year, losing roughly a third.

The remaining parties all came in at below 5% in the e-vote, with the Estonian Greens getting 2.3%, Richness of Life 1.5%, the Free Party a humiliating 1.2% (down from 12% in 2015), independent candidates altogether 0.3% and the United Left just 0.1%.