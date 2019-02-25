news

Capacity of e-state demonstrated as hundreds of thousands vote, file taxes

In a little over a week, more than half a million Estonians have filed their tax returns, and another 128,266 have already voted in this year's general election. The use of the Estonian e-state's online tools is soaring, with more than 119,000 citizens already having cast their vote electronically, compared to just over 21,000 who have already voted early at polling stations.

In just four days, 128,266 Estonian citizens voted in this year's general election, the State Electoral Committee reported on Monday. Online voting still continues until Wednesday 27 February at 18.00 EET, after which there is a three-day period of no voting, followed by voting at polling stations on election day.

Early voting in county towns ended on Sunday with altogether 21,375 people making use of this option, continuing at district polling stations starting at 12.00 EET today Monday:

Voting schedule down to election day on 3 March. Source: valimised.ee

According to the electoral committee, 451 polling stations are open, at least one of them in each municipality and city of the country.

The popularity of doing things electronically in the case of tax returns and online voting is boosted by specific incentives. While those who file their taxes electronically can expect to be paid rebates almost right away, those filing them on paper will have to wait several months.

In the case of Estonia's e-voting system, anyone voting electronically can still make up their mind until cut-off time at 18.00 on Friday before election day.

