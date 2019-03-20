Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is to begin sending reminders this week to some 90,000 people who have not yet filed their 2018 tax returns to do so on time.

Notices will be sent to both Estonian residents entitled to a tax refund as well as those who are required to pay additional taxes.

Hannes Udde, chief of services at the MTA, said that according to the authority's information, 76,376 of those who have yet to file their 2018 returns are entitled to a total of €18.7 million in refunds.

Another 10,417 taxpayers who have yet to file are expected to owe a total of €3.4 million in taxes.

As of Wednesday, the MTA had refunded a total of €150.9 million already.

By Wednesday morning, 641,839 income tax returns had been submitted to the MTA, based upon which a total of €165.6 million is to be refunded to 518,212 taxpayers and €29.4 million in additional taxes is to be paid by 42,777 taxpayers.

The deadline for filing 2018 tax returns is 1 April.