Tax and customs authority issues Facebook warning

MTA logo.
The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) has issued warnings surrounding rather amateurishly written fake messages appearing via social media site Facebook, purporting to be from the authority itself.

The fake notification announces, in broken Estonian, that the recipient's tax return does not comply with standards, it is reported.

The notifications have nothing to do with the MTA, the authority said.

"We would also like to point out that there is a spelling mistake in the name for one thing, and that we do not contact customers via Facebook. With regard to tax returns, we communicate with customers via the e-Tax portal. We would ask all users to ignore the notification

Editor: Andrew Whyte

