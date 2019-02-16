news

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR News
As of this year, all Estonian taxpayers can file their 2018 tax returns using their smartphones.
Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
By Friday afternoon, 226,000 people or roughly a quarter of Estonia's adult population had already filed their taxes, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) said on Friday.

The amount of income tax to be refunded to taxpayers stood at €74 million, and the sum total to be paid additionally in income tax at €2.3 million, spokespeople for the MTA said.

People could file their taxes starting 00.00 EET on Friday this week. By lunchtime Friday, more than 134,000 had already done so.

The basic tax-exempt income in 2018 was €6,000, compared to €2,160 in 2017. Starting from an annual income of €14,400, and peaking with €25,200, the basic exemption gradually declines to zero, following a much debated tax change introduced by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' Centre Party-led government.

The tax authority has estimated that refunds of overpaid tax to people who used a smaller basic exemption during the year than their income entitled them to will amount to €141 million.

In total, the MTA is expected to return to residents some €200 million in overpaid tax, which in addition to the basic exemption not used by the taxpayer during the year includes other deductibles.

Payouts of income tax refunds will start on 26 February for people who file their taxes online, and on 19 March for those who submit their tax return on paper.

Income tax returns can be filed until 1 April, and the final date for the payment of additional income tax as well as rebates is 1 July.

The due date for the payment of additional amounts of income tax as well as rebates on business income, gains from property transfers or income derived in a foreign country is 1 October. The same date applies to non-residents who declared deductions in Estonia, the Baltic News Service wrote on Friday.

