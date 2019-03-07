news

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

Business
BNS
Taxpayers waiting to declare their taxes in person at an MTA office.
Taxpayers waiting to declare their taxes in person at an MTA office. Source: ERR
Business

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is reminding taxpayers whose personal info on their income tax returns include a Danske Bank acccount number to update it to an account number at a different bank, as payments are no longer being made to Danske accounts.

"Dear customers who previously held an account in Danske Bank: please check the bank account number listed on your submitted income tax returns," the Tax and Customs Board wrote on social media. "If it still lists a Danske Bank account, we will be unable to refund you your overpaid income tax as those bank accounts have been closed. In this case, we ask you to enter a new bank account number on your income tax returns."

As of Wednesday morning, 585,169 2018 income tax returns had been submitted to the MTA according to which a total of €155.7 million is to be refunded and on which an additional €19.5 million is to be paid.

Taxes owed, refunds to be paid by 1 July

Estonian taxpayers have until 1 April to file their returns. The deadline for both paying additional owed taxes and refunds is 1 July.

The deadline for the payment of additional owed taxes and refunds of overpaid taxes if business income, gains from the transfer of property or income earned in a foreign country is 1 October; the same deadline applies to non-residents who declared deductions in Estonia.

According to MTA figures, 42% of wage-earners used their basic exemption in full, with 52% falling below and 6% exceeding the annual limit.

The limit for basic tax-exempt income last year was €6,000, up from €2,160 in 2017. Beginning with an annual income of €14,400 and ending at €25,200, the size of the basic exemption gradually declines to zero.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tax returns danske bank estonian tax and customs board


